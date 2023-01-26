Govt. paid off $470M in NIS arrears for T&HD staff – Minister Edghill

Kaieteur News – During the third day of the Budget Debate on Wednesday, it was disclosed that the Coalition Government had owed some $470 million in National Insurance Scheme (NIS) arrears, for staff of the Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD).

This is according to Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, who noted that since assuming office, this current Government has been able to pay off the arrears owed.

“When we came to Government Sir, the Transport and Harbours Department was one of the departments that were struggling,” he said.

The Minister went on to explain that for the period 2015 to 2020, no NIS contributions were made for the staff of the Harbours Department. “I am pleased to announce to you today Mr. Speaker, that arrears of $470 million have been paid off and any staff of Transport and Harbours Department could now get their benefits,” the Minister announced.

Not only the NIS arrears were paid off he said, but money deducted from the staff’s salaries for Union dues and Pay As You Earn (PAYE) were also not paid by the previous Government.

The Minister stated yesterday “Mr. Speaker, not only was NIS not remitted, not even the Union dues that were deducted were paid the Union. Mr. Speaker, we are pleased to announce that all the arrears of Union dues have been paid up and we are now out of the red.”

Minister Edghill further announced that while PAYE was deducted from the staff’s salaries, it was not paid over to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA).

When asked about the amount that was owed in Union dues and PAYE, the Minister related to this publication yesterday that the PAYE outstanding amount is $524,070,297 for the period December 2014 to December 2020.

While the Union dues amounted is $1,259,920 for the period August to December 202o. He also shared that the Transport Credit Union is $15,703,125 for the period May 2017 to December 2018 and the Public Service Credit Union amount is $7,089,593 for the period February 2018 to December 2018.

“I am happy to announce that we have been paying the backlog. We are current and up to date and the people of the Transport and Harbours could now get their records in order,” Edghill mentioned in his debate presentation.