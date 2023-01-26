‘Canteen lady’, son stabbed and robbed at Lusignan  

Latest update January 26th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 26, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A woman and her son were on Tuesday beaten, stabbed and robbed by a lone bandit just as they were about to enter the Valmiki Vidyalaya Hindu School’s premises located at Lusignan on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).
The woman has been identified as the school’s ‘Canteen Lady’ and this has been the third time she has been attacked and robbed by bandits. Previous attacks were at her home, which is located, just few houses away from the school. Those attacks were not so severe but the third and most recent one was brutal and could have ended her life. According to information the ‘Canteen Lady’ and her son were attacked around 05:30hrs on Tuesday.
One of the school’s administrators told this newspaper that the woman makes her living by selling snacks, food and beverages at the school’s canteen and would normally arrive around that hour to open up the facility and prepare for her day’s work. She was just following her routine on Tuesday morning and was accompanied by her son when they were attacked by the waiting bandit armed with a knife.
He reportedly held them at knife point and demanded that they hand over all their cash. The woman reportedly gave the attacker all they had but he demanded more. After not receiving anything else he beat and stabbed the woman and her son before escaping.
The woman was reportedly stabbed to the face while the son received injuries to his body. They were both taken to the hospital and treated. Concerned about her safety, the school’s authority have since advised the woman not show up at the school around that hour.
The administrator who spoke with Kaieteur News explained that around 05:00 to 05:30hrs the school’s security guard would complete his shift and leave the school’s premises. It is believed that the attacker might have known this and used it to his advantage when launching his attack.
This is terrifying and every Guyanese should be worried!
Jan 26, 2023Kaieteur News – A cheque for the sum of $1,000,000 was handed over to the Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Federation (GYMMAF) yesterday morning to assist with the travel expenses for our local...
Jan 26, 2023
Jan 26, 2023
Jan 25, 2023
Jan 25, 2023
Jan 25, 2023
Kaieteur News – As I look back at 2022 in this country, I am wondering if economic development is not moving so far... more
Kaieteur News – The Minister of Education must not get confused. There is a difference and distinction between access... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]