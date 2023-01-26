‘Canteen lady’, son stabbed and robbed at Lusignan

Kaieteur News – A woman and her son were on Tuesday beaten, stabbed and robbed by a lone bandit just as they were about to enter the Valmiki Vidyalaya Hindu School’s premises located at Lusignan on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

The woman has been identified as the school’s ‘Canteen Lady’ and this has been the third time she has been attacked and robbed by bandits. Previous attacks were at her home, which is located, just few houses away from the school. Those attacks were not so severe but the third and most recent one was brutal and could have ended her life. According to information the ‘Canteen Lady’ and her son were attacked around 05:30hrs on Tuesday.

One of the school’s administrators told this newspaper that the woman makes her living by selling snacks, food and beverages at the school’s canteen and would normally arrive around that hour to open up the facility and prepare for her day’s work. She was just following her routine on Tuesday morning and was accompanied by her son when they were attacked by the waiting bandit armed with a knife.

He reportedly held them at knife point and demanded that they hand over all their cash. The woman reportedly gave the attacker all they had but he demanded more. After not receiving anything else he beat and stabbed the woman and her son before escaping.

The woman was reportedly stabbed to the face while the son received injuries to his body. They were both taken to the hospital and treated. Concerned about her safety, the school’s authority have since advised the woman not show up at the school around that hour.

The administrator who spoke with Kaieteur News explained that around 05:00 to 05:30hrs the school’s security guard would complete his shift and leave the school’s premises. It is believed that the attacker might have known this and used it to his advantage when launching his attack.