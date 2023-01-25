Wanted man, police trade bullets on Corentyne Highway

…three arrested; gun and ammo. found

Kaieteur News – Wanted man, Oneil ‘Hot Skull’ Benn was on Monday night involved in shootout with police at a road block set up at Lewis Manor, Corentyne.

Benn was wanted by police in connection with a number of armed robberies. The shooting incident occurred at about 21:00h.

Kaieteur News understands that police acting on information, set up a roadblock along the Lewis Manor, No. 19 Public Road and attempted to intercept a black Toyota Fielder Wagon when Benn, an occupant of the said vehicle opened fire on police ranks who returned fire.

The wagon was driven by a 32-year-old man from Lad Lane, New Amsterdam, Berbice and there were three passengers in the vehicle. However, when the occupants of the vehicle saw the police, they tried to make a U-turn in a bid to escape the law enforcement officers.

Benn, who was reportedly shot during the exchange of gunshots, exited the vehicle and police gave chase on foot. Police followed a blood trail and recovered a gun with ammunition nearby.

According to police, Benn ran into a nearby rice field with plans of evading them but was eventually captured. The Toyota Fielder Wagon is stationed at the Central Police Station, New Amsterdam along with the firearm, a Lorcin .380 pistol with a magazine and two live rounds.

The other occupants of the car were also arrested.