Shine rice losing its sheen

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De times changing. Lang ago, on Old Year’s Night was blackeye peas cook-up rice used to bubble in dem pot. Nowadays is a different variety. Nuff people like de red beans cook-up. Dem claim it does gat a better colour and give de food a nice flavour.

Last Old Year’s Day, dem boys decide fuh try it out. But dem boys did not have no red beans in de house, and dem boys did remember it used to sell for $360 per pint. So dem boys pick up a $400 and went to de market.

Dem boys had to turn back because de price of de red beans peas was $800 per pint, more than double de normal price. But dem boys feel was because of de rush fuh de Old Year’s dat dem vendors decide fuh to tek advantage.

So dem boys settle fuh de traditional blackeye peas cook-up on Old Year’s Night. And it cut good with de ‘obstacles’ inside. Now is de fourth week of de New Year and dem boys decide dat dem gan bubble a pot of red beans cook-up rice. So dem boys went to de market, fuh buy de red beans and was surprised dat de price was still $800 per pint.

So dem boys decide dem can’t afford dat so dem gan gat to bubble an ochro cook-up. Dem boys was in fuh a rude awakening. Ochro selling fuh $300 a lb and dem look as if dem returning from de war in Ukraine. So dem boys decide dem gan gat to try something with cabbage. Big mistake! De cabbage bin seen better days but dem vendors still want $400 per lb. And de plantain was does go pon de side was retailing at $240 per lb.

Dem boys decide fuh economize and settle fuh shine rice. But de price of a baby coconut is now $100 and dem boys gan need 3 of dat fuh de family-sized pot. Now dese things are grown locally, so dem can’t be affected by the supply-chain crisis. So dem boys gan wait and hear what de food security man gan gat to say about dis in de parliament.

Talk half. Leff half!