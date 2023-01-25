Queen’s College robotics teams receive silver and bronze medals at Caribbean Science Olympiad

Kaieteur News – Two Queen’s College robotics teams represented Guyana successfully at the Caribbean Science Olympiad, a virtual event that saw the participation of teams from across the Caribbean Region.

The team, consisting of two groups, the Tweak Titans and Robotastic, competed in the level one and level two categories, respectively.

The Robotastic team, led by STEMGuyana’s Lateisha McArthur and featuring Joshua McArthur, Raphel Shaw, Akaia Griffith, and Jayden Smith, were awarded the bronze medal.

The Tweak Titans team, led by STEMGuyana’s Zionara Lawrence and Mahir Rajkuhmar, and featuring Aquila Whyte, Yeshua Hutson, and Nikhel Persaud, received the silver medal.

According to a statement issued by StemGuyana, the two teams persevered despite some challenges encountered.

“The young engineers from Queen’s College demonstrated grace and maturity throughout the event. Their success at the Caribbean Science Olympiad is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and innovative thinking,” the statement said.

StemGuyana in commending the students said that robotics competitions are not just about engineering and technology, they are also about teamwork, collaboration, and determination.

“These competitions require sacrifice and the ability to resolve conflicts respectfully, as well as the engagement of talented mentors who can contribute to the mission.” Meanwhile, STEMGuyana’s Director, Karen Abrams, who is proud of the members of the Queen’s College STEM club has announced plans to work with the Ministry of Education to take robotics clubs to as many schools as possible this year.

“The success of the Queen’s College robotics teams has made the nation proud and serves as an inspiration to other students across Guyana,” the statement said.

STEMGuyana has also announced a national robotics competition in late April that will see more than 100 teams from across Guyana competing for the top 10 spots. These 10 teams will represent Guyana at the annual IYRC robotics challenge in Korea in August 2024. With this level of excellence and determination, Guyana’s future looks bright.