One more COVID-19 death recorded

Latest update January 25th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 25, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Guyana has recorded another Covid-19 death taking the toll to 1,294, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed.
The deceased is a 62-year-old woman of the Essequibo Islands West Demerara region. “The MOH expresses sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased and will make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to render any assistance needed,” a statement read.
The ministry is also appealing to the general public to respect the confidentiality of the deceased and her family and to allow them to mourn their tragic loss in peace. All Guyanese are being encouraged to continue to observe the public health measures set out by the Ministry of Health.
The public health measure encourages the: the need for everyone five (5) years and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19; the need for everyone to get a COVID-19 booster dose after completing the primary vaccination series; the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home; the importance of maintaining a safe distance of six feet from others and; the need for good hand hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19 or needs any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 IMMEDIATELY or visit us at www.health.gov.gy.
Meanwhile, according to the ministry’s dashboard, 23 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Tuesday, with one person in the Intensive Care Unit.
This is terrifying and every Guyanese should be worried!
Jan 25, 2023Kaieteur News – Decorated former National player, Charles ‘Lilly’ Pollard, has returned to the Slingerz Football Club as the ‘West Side’ Champion’s Head Coach. Pollard, 49, served...
Jan 25, 2023
Jan 25, 2023
Jan 25, 2023
Jan 25, 2023
Jan 25, 2023
Kaieteur News – Since colonialism ended with formal Independence, the US and Europe have shaped Third World (TW) economies... more
Kaieteur News – The PPP/C has failed the sugar industry. No amount of spin-doctoring by its lackeys in the sugar industry... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]