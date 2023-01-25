Latest update January 25th, 2023 12:59 AM

One more COVID-19 death recorded

Jan 25, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Guyana has recorded another Covid-19 death taking the toll to 1,294, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed.

The deceased is a 62-year-old woman of the Essequibo Islands West Demerara region. “The MOH expresses sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased and will make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to render any assistance needed,” a statement read.

The ministry is also appealing to the general public to respect the confidentiality of the deceased and her family and to allow them to mourn their tragic loss in peace.  All Guyanese are being encouraged to continue to observe the public health measures set out by the Ministry of Health.

The public health measure encourages the: the need for everyone five (5) years and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19; the need for everyone to get a COVID-19 booster dose after completing the primary vaccination series; the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home; the importance of maintaining a safe distance of six feet from others and; the need for good hand hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.  If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19 or needs any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 IMMEDIATELY or visit us at www.health.gov.gy.

Meanwhile, according to the ministry’s dashboard, 23 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Tuesday, with one person in the Intensive Care Unit.

