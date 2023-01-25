Man drowns while swimming in Ituni creek

Kaieteur News – A West Bank Demerara (WBD) man reportedly drowned on Monday around 16:00hrs while swimming in the Kamakabra Creek, Ituni, Region 10.

The dead man has been identified as 31-year-old Patrick Lord of Vive-La-Force, WBD.

Investigations revealed that around 06:00 hrs Monday, Patrick Lord, his brother Paul Lord, and their co-workers went to Silicone Green Sawmill at Yarrowkabra on the Soesdyke, Linden Highway.

Later on Monday, at about 11:00 hrs, they left for UNAMCO Road, Upper Berbice River, and had stopped in Linden for fuel and food.

They arrived in Ituni at around 15:30 hrs and made another stop at Rankin Shop to get supplies. While there, they drank a bottle of El Dorado 5-year-old rum after which they continued their journey.

However, they stopped again at Kamakabra Creek where they went for a swim. Patrick Lord was seen swimming near a koker, but reportedly went under and failed to re-surface.

His brother and other co-workers then started to look for him in the water.

They frantically searched for about ten minutes, after which Patrick’s brother, Paul Lord felt him under the water and pulled him out.

They rushed him to the Ituni Health Centre, where a Medic checked him before transferring him to the Linden Hospital Complex, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigations are ongoing.