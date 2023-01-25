Latest update January 25th, 2023 12:59 AM

Ex-lover wanted for murder of E.C.D. woman 

Jan 25, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Tuesday issued a wanted bulletin for 65-year-old Deonarine Sawh called “Boyzie” for the murder of his ex-partner Nazaleen Mohammed.

This publication had reported that the body of 47-year-old Nazalene, a housewife of Belfield Squatting Area, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was on Monday found floating in a canal with several wounds about her abdomen. The Police in their initial statement had disclosed that the suspect has been identified as the dead woman’s ex-partner.

Dead, Nazaleen Mohammed (Travis Chase photo)

Wanted, Deonarine Sawh called “Boyzie”

In a wanted bulletin, the police listed Sawh’s last known address as Hope Estate, ECD and Crabwook Creek, Corentyne Berbice. The police are asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of Deonarine Sawh to contact them on 225-6940, 225-8196, 226-7476 or the nearest police station.

It was reported that the woman’s body was discovered around 15:00h in a canal at Hope Lowlands, ECD, facing upward with wounds to her head, ear, neck and abdomen – with her intestines protruding.

Kaieteur News understands that the woman was living at Belfield Squatting Area, with her daughter and reputed husband, who is presently at sea on a fishing boat.

Nazaleen was last seen alive about 07:00h on Monday, by a neighbour, while she was leaving her home and heading to her brother’s residence at Hope Lowlands, ECD.

Reports indicate that around 08:05h, the woman’s 32-year-old son received a call from his mother cellular phone. When he answered, he reportedly heard a male voice (whom he identified as the suspect) and also his mother’s voice shouting for her phone – before the call ended. It was stated that after the woman did not return home, the neighbour left in search of her.  While walking along Hope Lowlands, Railway Embankment, the neighbour came across Nazaleen’s motionless body in the canal.

The police were summoned, and the scene was processed and photographed. Nazalene’s body was escorted to a funeral home awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

