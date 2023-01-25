Charles ‘Lilly’ Pollard returns as Slingerz FC Head Coach

Latest update January 25th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 25, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – Decorated former National player, Charles ‘Lilly’ Pollard, has returned to the Slingerz Football Club as the ‘West Side’ Champion’s Head Coach.
Pollard, 49, served as Head Coach from 2013 – 2014, where he won the West Demerara Football Association (WDFA) League and the Georgetown Football Association (GFA) Banks Beer Cup.
A former National Captain and one of the most feared defenders during his long and illustrious playing career, Pollard, following his transition to coaching since retiring as a player, has had considerable success.
Apart from leading Slingerz FC to several titles, he also won the recent GFA League as Head Coach of Western Tigers Football Club.
The former Caledonia AIA, San Juan Jabloteh and North East Stars Captain and TT Pro league winner is the Golden Jaguars’ assistant coach.
Pollard said he’s “…extremely grateful for the opportunity to lead Slingerz FC in battle against some of the top teams and players in Guyana.”
“I’ve been here before, and I will be looking to continue adding to the club’s legacy of being successful,” Pollard said.
Pollard will be leading the team following their fruitful return to football last June after stepping away from the sport in 2016.
The team’s former Head Coach, Vurlon Mills, will serve as Pollard’s assistant.
Meanwhile, Slingerz FC president and founder Javed Ali lauded Pollard’s return to the club.
Ali noted, “Pollard is re-joining the team at a critical time since we’re also nurturing some of the best young talents in Guyana. It is important to have someone as accomplished as Pollard leading the team since the youths can learn from someone who is a true professional and a very accomplished player and coach.”
“Pollard played an important role in the success of Slingerz FC before we regrettably stepped away from the sport and his return is to also help the club reclaim the top spot in Guyana’s football once again,” Ali said.
Apart from capturing the first edition of the GFF Elite/National League, Slingerz FC won the Bank Cup (2013-2014), West Side Mashramani Knockout tournament (2013 & 2014), WDFA League (2013, 2014, 2022), Mayor’s Cup (2015) and the Kashif and Shanghai tournament (2015).
This is terrifying and every Guyanese should be worried!
Jan 25, 2023Kaieteur News – Decorated former National player, Charles ‘Lilly’ Pollard, has returned to the Slingerz Football Club as the ‘West Side’ Champion’s Head Coach. Pollard, 49, served...
Jan 25, 2023
Jan 25, 2023
Jan 25, 2023
Jan 25, 2023
Jan 25, 2023
Kaieteur News – Since colonialism ended with formal Independence, the US and Europe have shaped Third World (TW) economies... more
Kaieteur News – The PPP/C has failed the sugar industry. No amount of spin-doctoring by its lackeys in the sugar industry... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]