BCB hosts highly successful coaches’ refresher and captaincy seminars as the developmental programme expands

Kaieteur News – The Berbice Cricket Board on Sunday last hosted two highly successful seminars at the Albion Sports Complex as the board expands its developmental programme. The first seminar was a refresher course for the cricket coaches attached to the BCB outreach campaign and the second was for youth captains in the county. BCB Secretary Angela Haniff hailed the two sessions as surpassing the objectives of the board and praised the work of the three level three cricket coaches who conducted the seminars-Esuan Crandon, Julian Moore and Winston Smith.

The coaches attached to the BCB coaching programme were in attendance at the seminar which was scheduled to last for three hours but was extended to over six hours. Three hours was spent in the class with the facilitators in an effort for the coaches to fully understand their role especially their management of players.

The next session on the all weather court was an extensive one as the coaches were involved in the art of batting especially batting stance, bat grip, foot movement and how to play the different shots including the pulls, drives and defence. Crandon, the most successful regional first class cricket coach and former Berbice captain, urged the coaches to be committed to their work and to develop a working relationship with their charges. He spoke of the importance of players respecting their coaches and noted that the BCB was on the right path to development by investing at the grass root level.

BCB President Hilbert Foster committed the board to organising similar programmes in the future in an effort to make sure that all the coaches are working from the same song book. Among the coaches present were: Nicky Latchman, Junior Blair, Gregory Crandon, Balram Samaroo, Shamal Angel, Leslie Soloman, Tremayne Smartt and Ryan Algu.

Over seventy current and potential captains at the youth level attended the captaincy seminar which was conducted by five-time winning regional youth coach Julian Moore. The three hours seminar involved a lot of group work with the players focusing on improving their captaincy skills and knowledge of the game.

Among the numerous topics covered were the role of a leader, player management, personal discipline, leading by example, field placement, communication and public speaking. Coach Moore stated that he was very impressed with the involvement of the captains and noted that their contribution in the five groups surpassed his expectation.

BCB President Hilbert Foster in a passionate opening remark to the attentive youths urged them to grasp as much information as possible. The main objective of the investment was to make sure that the county has the best leadership on the cricket field. Foster stated that leadership was the most important part of an entity and the board was determined to have the best of the best to follow in the footsteps of Rohan Kanhai and Alvin Kallicharran, former West Indies captains. He also urged the players to develop a habit of reading in an effort to learn as much as possible about the game. National and Berbice players Isaih Thorne, Gourav Ramesh, Matthew Pottaya, Sohail Mohamed, Tomai Ceasar, Zeynul Ramsammy, Jonathan Rampersaud, Romesh Bharrat, Leon Cecil and Damion Cecil attended.