14 companies submit bid to supply stationery to Health Ministry

Jan 25, 2023
Kaieteur News – Fourteen companies have submitted bids to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office to supply stationery to the Ministry of Health.
This was disclosed on Tuesday during the opening of tenders at NPTAB.
It is unclear the quantity of stationery needed but according to the NPTAB, Khan’s Consultancy & Procurement Service submitted the highest bid of $1,872,670,100 while Toners R Us submitted the lowest bid of $1,170,000.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Health
Supply and delivery of stationery for programme 1-8.
