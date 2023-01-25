Latest update January 25th, 2023 12:59 AM

14 companies submit bid to supply stationery to Health Ministry

Jan 25, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Fourteen companies have submitted bids to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office to supply stationery to the Ministry of Health.

This was disclosed on Tuesday during the opening of tenders at NPTAB.

It is unclear the quantity of stationery needed but according to the NPTAB, Khan’s Consultancy & Procurement Service submitted the highest bid of  $1,872,670,100 while Toners R Us submitted the lowest bid of $1,170,000.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Health

Supply and delivery of stationery for programme 1-8.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

