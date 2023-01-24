Woman killed, body dumped into canal

…suspect identified as her former partner

Kaieteur News – The body of 47-year-old Nazaleen Mohammed, a housewife of Belfield Squatting Area, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was on Monday found floating in a canal with several wounds about her abdomen.

According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the suspect is a male Nazaleen had previously shared a relationship with. The Police reported that the woman’s body was discovered around 15:00-hours in a canal at Hope Lowlands, ECD, facing upward with wounds to her head, ear, neck and abdomen – with her intestines protruding.

Kaieteur News understands that the woman was living at Belfield Squatting Area, with her daughter and reputed husband, who is presently at sea on a fishing boat.

Nazaleen was last seen alive about 07:00-hours on Monday, by a neighbour, while she was leaving her home and heading to her brother’s residence at Hope Lowlands, ECD.

Reports indicate that around 08:05 hours, the woman’s 32-year-old son received a call from his mother cellular phone. When he answered he reportedly heard a male voice (whom he identified as the suspect) and also his mother’s voice shouting for her phone – before the call ended. It was stated that after the woman did not return home, the neighbour left in search of her. While walking along Hope Lowlands, Railway Embankment, the neighbour came across Nazaleen’s motionless body in the canal. The police were summoned, and the scene was processed and photographed.

Nazaleen’s body was escorted to a funeral home awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME). Notably, the police stated that several persons were questioned in the area and from that they were able to gather information. The investigation into the murder of Nazaleen is ongoing.