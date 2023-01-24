Woman killed, body dumped into canal

Latest update January 24th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 24, 2023 News
…suspect identified as her former partner
Kaieteur News – The body of 47-year-old Nazaleen Mohammed, a housewife of Belfield Squatting Area, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was on Monday found floating in a canal with several wounds about her abdomen.
According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the suspect is a male Nazaleen had previously shared a relationship with. The Police reported that the woman’s body was discovered around 15:00-hours in a canal at Hope Lowlands, ECD, facing upward with wounds to her head, ear, neck and abdomen – with her intestines protruding.
Kaieteur News understands that the woman was living at Belfield Squatting Area, with her daughter and reputed husband, who is presently at sea on a fishing boat.
Nazaleen was last seen alive about 07:00-hours on Monday, by a neighbour, while she was leaving her home and heading to her brother’s residence at Hope Lowlands, ECD.
Reports indicate that around 08:05 hours, the woman’s 32-year-old son received a call from his mother cellular phone. When he answered he reportedly heard a male voice (whom he identified as the suspect) and also his mother’s voice shouting for her phone – before the call ended. It was stated that after the woman did not return home, the neighbour left in search of her. While walking along Hope Lowlands, Railway Embankment, the neighbour came across Nazaleen’s motionless body in the canal. The police were summoned, and the scene was processed and photographed.
Nazaleen’s body was escorted to a funeral home awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME). Notably, the police stated that several persons were questioned in the area and from that they were able to gather information. The investigation into the murder of Nazaleen is ongoing.
This is terrifying and every Guyanese should be worried!
Jan 24, 2023ESPNcricinfo – A humongous, authoritative partnership followed by a clinical bowling display helped India notch up their second win in the women’s T20 tri-series. Smriti Mandhana and...
Jan 24, 2023
Jan 24, 2023
Jan 24, 2023
Jan 24, 2023
Jan 24, 2023
Kaieteur News – What a warped personality like Donald Trump did to Julian Assange is sick. Anyone who likes Trump is... more
Kaieteur News – Each year our national Budget keeps getting larger. This is not peculiar to PPPC Governments. It has... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]