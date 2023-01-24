Latest update January 24th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Volleyball Federation lauds the budget

Jan 24, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF) applauds the 2023 budget, presented by the government of Guyana. In a release they noted, “Our Federation is comforted by the fact that Government, through the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, has again allocated resources that allows for federations/associations and athletes to breathe easier.

The $4.3B allocation is obvious fuel for our elation but is backed up by the trust and support we have received from a dedicated Minister Charles Ramson and the National Sports Commission and the accessibility of him and his team.

As we have of an excellent 2022, we anticipate a 2023 that promises even better for the sports sector.”

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

This is terrifying and every Guyanese should be worried!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Mandhana and Harmanpreet bludgeon West Indies in dominant win

Mandhana and Harmanpreet bludgeon West Indies in dominant win

Jan 24, 2023

ESPNcricinfo – A humongous, authoritative partnership followed by a clinical bowling display helped India notch up their second win in the women’s T20 tri-series. Smriti Mandhana and...
Read More
Djokovic says pain-free win a boost for Australian Open title hopes

Djokovic says pain-free win a boost for...

Jan 24, 2023

Narayan Ramdhani finishes 1st in ACAC Tournament#2 Men’s Singles, Mixed Doubles

Narayan Ramdhani finishes 1st in ACAC...

Jan 24, 2023

Fourth edition of One Guyana cross-country cycling group ride schedule for January 26-30

Fourth edition of One Guyana cross-country...

Jan 24, 2023

B/ball Associations to host ‘Bounce Back’ tournament on Friday at Burnham Court

B/ball Associations to host ‘Bounce Back’...

Jan 24, 2023

BCB receives donations from Sunita Travel Agency and Double R to assist Primary Schools with kiddies gears

BCB receives donations from Sunita Travel Agency...

Jan 24, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]