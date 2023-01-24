Volleyball Federation lauds the budget

Latest update January 24th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF) applauds the 2023 budget, presented by the government of Guyana. In a release they noted, “Our Federation is comforted by the fact that Government, through the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, has again allocated resources that allows for federations/associations and athletes to breathe easier.
The $4.3B allocation is obvious fuel for our elation but is backed up by the trust and support we have received from a dedicated Minister Charles Ramson and the National Sports Commission and the accessibility of him and his team.
As we have of an excellent 2022, we anticipate a 2023 that promises even better for the sports sector.”
