Vendor remanded for possession of firearm, ammo, drugs

Kaieteur News – A 30-year-old vendor of Phoenix Park, West Bank Demerara (WBD) was on Monday remanded to prison for the possession of a firearm, ammunition and narcotics.

The vendor, Joel Douglas, was arrested last Friday after police found the items in a car he was travelling in at Versailles, WBD. He was charged yesterday with the offence of possession of firearm and ammunition without licence and possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

Douglas appeared at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Faith Mc Gusty. He pleaded not guilty to the charges that were read to him and was remanded to prison until February 14, 2023.

Kaieteur News had reported that around 23:45hrs on Friday a Police Sergeant acted on information received stopped a white old-model Raum motorcar bearing registration number PNN 6297 at the Versailles Public Road.

Police said the 28-year-old driver of the vehicle, who is also a Special Constable of Pouderoyen, WBD, was accompanied by two occupants, Douglas and his 22-year-old girlfriend, a cashier seated in the back seat of the car.

The Police Sergeant then informed the occupants that he received information that they have guns and ammunition in their possession and indicated that a search would be conducted. The trio did not object.

Reports revealed that on the floor of the vehicle behind the driver seat was one bulky black shoulder bag which, when inspected, had one suspected Smith and Wesson 9 mm pistol without a serial number. The weapon contained three live matching rounds. Another small plastic bag, which had three 9mm rounds inside, was also found during the search.

The occupants had denied any knowledge of the firearm and ammunition found and was then taken to the Parfaite Harmony Police Station where an investigation was launched.