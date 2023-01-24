Two mothers drown during outing at Essequibo beach

Kaieteur News – Two women on Sunday drowned during a family outing at Feather Beach, Region Two, Essequibo Coast.

Dead are, Akesha Tyrell and Kaywattie Lalbachan. The incident which claimed the lives of 26-year-old Tryell, a mother of three and 25-year-old Lalbachan, a mother of three, both of La Belle Alliance Essequibo Coast, occurred around 16:40hrs police said.

According to the police, Mekeisha Simone who was with the two mothers on Sunday reported that about 14:30hrs that day she along with the two women and other family members went to Feather Beach. She recalled they were all in the water bathing and dancing when suddenly the water pulled them out and she grabbed onto some grass and pull herself in along with one of the family members, Ashanti Tyrell who held onto her foot.

However, Lalbachan and Akeysha went down in the water. Upon seeing this, they immediately raised an alarm and as such persons who were at the beach that day went to their assistance. Reports are Lalbachan was found five minutes after the ordeal occurred while Tyrell was found half an hour later.

Ashanti Tyrell, Akesha Tyrell, and Lalbachan were rushed to the Suddie Hospital where Ashanti Tyrel was admitted as a patient and the other two women were pronounced dead on arrival. Their bodies were examined by police and no marks of violence were seen. Their remains are currently at the Suddie Hospital’s mortuary awaiting autopsies. Kaieteur News understands that Tyrell was to celebrate her birthday on Monday. An investigation into the fatal incident has seen been launched.