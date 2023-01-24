Latest update January 24th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Stolen car found at Yarrowkabra with battery, steering wheel missing

Jan 24, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Swift action by the police in Divisional 4 ‘B’ on Monday led to the recovery of a stolen silver Toyota Premio motorcar that was stolen from a Kuru Kuru, Linden-Soesdyke highway residence.

The car bearing registration number PAC 3417 belongs to Mark Smith of Kuru Kuru. Reports are that the car was stolen sometime between Sunday night and early Monday morning. However, the vehicle was subsequently found with its battery, and steering wheel missing.

Roanna Charles, Smith’s daughter, told Kaieteur News that the family retired to bed at around 23:00h on Sunday and at that time, the car was parked in their yard. She said her father woke at around 05:00h to prepare for work and it was then he noticed that the car was missing.

The silver Toyota Premio which was found in Yarrowkabra on Monday after it went missing from Kuru Kuru, Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

The silver Toyota Premio which was found in Yarrowkabra on Monday after it went missing from Kuru Kuru, Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

Efforts to locate the car in the community proved futile forcing the man to make a report to the Timehri Police Station.

Luckily, sometime after 13:00hrs on Monday, police found the car abandoned at Red Water Road in the vicinity of the Circuit located in Yarrowkabra. Kaieteur News understands that upon examination, it was discovered that the car’s steering wheel and battery had been removed.

No arrests have been made as investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, there has been an increase in the number of car theft incidents in the country over the last two years. Last year, the police was able to curb the number of car thefts on the East Bank of Demerara, resulting in several persons being arrested and remanded to prison.

Kaieteur News had in the past requested statistics from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on the prevalence of car theft but to date, it is yet to receive same. This newspaper reported last year that at least two cars are stolen each month in Guyana.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

This is terrifying and every Guyanese should be worried!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Mandhana and Harmanpreet bludgeon West Indies in dominant win

Mandhana and Harmanpreet bludgeon West Indies in dominant win

Jan 24, 2023

ESPNcricinfo – A humongous, authoritative partnership followed by a clinical bowling display helped India notch up their second win in the women’s T20 tri-series. Smriti Mandhana and...
Read More
Djokovic says pain-free win a boost for Australian Open title hopes

Djokovic says pain-free win a boost for...

Jan 24, 2023

Narayan Ramdhani finishes 1st in ACAC Tournament#2 Men’s Singles, Mixed Doubles

Narayan Ramdhani finishes 1st in ACAC...

Jan 24, 2023

Fourth edition of One Guyana cross-country cycling group ride schedule for January 26-30

Fourth edition of One Guyana cross-country...

Jan 24, 2023

B/ball Associations to host ‘Bounce Back’ tournament on Friday at Burnham Court

B/ball Associations to host ‘Bounce Back’...

Jan 24, 2023

BCB receives donations from Sunita Travel Agency and Double R to assist Primary Schools with kiddies gears

BCB receives donations from Sunita Travel Agency...

Jan 24, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]