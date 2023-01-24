Stolen car found at Yarrowkabra with battery, steering wheel missing

Latest update January 24th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 24, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Swift action by the police in Divisional 4 ‘B’ on Monday led to the recovery of a stolen silver Toyota Premio motorcar that was stolen from a Kuru Kuru, Linden-Soesdyke highway residence.
The car bearing registration number PAC 3417 belongs to Mark Smith of Kuru Kuru. Reports are that the car was stolen sometime between Sunday night and early Monday morning. However, the vehicle was subsequently found with its battery, and steering wheel missing.
Roanna Charles, Smith’s daughter, told Kaieteur News that the family retired to bed at around 23:00h on Sunday and at that time, the car was parked in their yard. She said her father woke at around 05:00h to prepare for work and it was then he noticed that the car was missing.
Efforts to locate the car in the community proved futile forcing the man to make a report to the Timehri Police Station.
Luckily, sometime after 13:00hrs on Monday, police found the car abandoned at Red Water Road in the vicinity of the Circuit located in Yarrowkabra. Kaieteur News understands that upon examination, it was discovered that the car’s steering wheel and battery had been removed.
No arrests have been made as investigations are ongoing.
Meanwhile, there has been an increase in the number of car theft incidents in the country over the last two years. Last year, the police was able to curb the number of car thefts on the East Bank of Demerara, resulting in several persons being arrested and remanded to prison.
Kaieteur News had in the past requested statistics from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on the prevalence of car theft but to date, it is yet to receive same. This newspaper reported last year that at least two cars are stolen each month in Guyana.
This is terrifying and every Guyanese should be worried!
