Narayan Ramdhani finishes 1st in ACAC Tournament#2 Men’s Singles, Mixed Doubles

Kaieteur News – The Alberta Colleges’ Athletics Conference Tournament # 2 kicked off on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT), Alberta Canada.

Narayan Ramdhani representing Kings University, was the #1 seed in a draw of 16, he gained a bye to the Quarter Finals where he defeated Gurmanjot Singh 21-12, 21-8. In the semi-finals he defeated Anthony Olson 21-6, 21-14 and advanced to the finals where he came out victorious against Sanskar Chopra 21-10, 21-17.

He also came out on top when he teamed up with fellow King’s Eagle Teammate Cecilia Wolski where again they were seeded #1.

In the ACAC Tournament # 1 2023 Narayan was also placed 1st in the Men’s Singles Draw and in the last season 2022 Narayan played a good season coming out 1st in the Men’s Singles Championship and was awarded ACAC Athlete of the Year and also the All Canadian Award.

ACAC Tournament #3 will be held at the King’s University, February 03, 2023. Thereafter on February 18-19 the Alberta Colleges Athletics Conference (ACAC) Badminton Championships will be held to determine the athletes who will represent ACAC at the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (Nationals) to be held in March.