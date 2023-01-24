Latest update January 24th, 2023 12:59 AM

Man wanted for trafficking in person

Jan 24, 2023

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Monday issued a wanted bulletin for Adrian Leon for Trafficking in Person (TIP).

Wanted, Adrian Leon

Wanted, Adrian Leon

It was stated that the offence occurred on January 14, 2023. Notably, no last known address was listed for Leon.

The Police are asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of Adrian Leon to contact them on 225-6940, 225-8196, 226-7476 or the nearest police station.

