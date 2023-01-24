‘Govt. ignores Region 10’s budgetary needs’

…blanks projects proposed by council– RDC Chair

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana continues to ignore projects budgeted for by Region Ten’s Regional Democratic Council (RDC) and submitted for allocations in the National Budget, Regional Chairman, Deron Adams said.

Adams said that the projects identified by the Council were substituted with others without consultation with the RDC. He described the actions of Central Government as alarming.

Adams explained that members of the Council take lots of time and effort to meet with residents via community consultations to have their input. He argued that the budget, which is funded by tax payers’ money, should be used for the constituents’ needs, especially at the community level.

“This Government continues to pursue a policy of not only refusing to fund projects proposed by the council, but to ignore input from local governance perspective,” a statement by the RDC Chair said noting that this has been the situation since 2020.

The Regional Chairman alluded to projects proposed under its agriculture programme to secure funding for farmers in several outlying communities in Region 10. He said that the Council saw first hand the challenges the farmers face, particularly as it relates to the marketing of their crops.

Another major project that was submitted for funding but was removed is the continuation of the new Regional Democratic Council Headquarters at Speightland, Mackenzie. The current building, which is decades old, and is located on Republic Avenue, was listed as a fire hazard by the Guyana Fire Service. It is currently overcrowded and is structurally faulty.

“The ground floor floods every day as a result of plumbing deficiencies and on several occasions the operations here have been brought to a halt and staff sent home as a result of sewerage backing up and overflowing into office spaces. The Administration building at Kwakwani is in a similar state of disrepair and begs the question why would any administration that cares for the persons in its direct employ, refuse to allocate resources to make their work environment safe and comfortable,” the release said.

While the budget for his office operations was increased to $47M, the actual sum to facilitate operations has been reduced by $700,000 since stipend for Toshaos and Councillors has been increased.

The Chairman claims that this reduced sum will affect the office’s community consultation programmes amongst others.

“When cost of living increases are factored in, you can see that the RDC is being forced to do less work in Region 10 due to a net reduction in its funding. Fuel, spares and maintenance costs to facilitate our interaction with residents across the 6,555 square miles of this region, from the Berbice River to the upper reaches of the Demerara and the Essequibo River communities as well.”

The Council calls on the government to ensure the elected arm of the RDC is not sidelined and the wishes of the constituents are respected.