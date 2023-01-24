Fourth edition of One Guyana cross-country cycling group ride schedule for January 26-30

Kaieteur News – The Kaieteur Attack Racing presents their fourth Cycling Group Ride from Guyana to Suriname (at Cayenne Border) under the tag line ‘One Guyana.’ The ride will be a four-stage event, which rolls off from Georgetown, Guyana to Albina, Suriname from January 26-30.

The fourth edition of the One Guyana cycling group ride is expected to be bigger and better than previous years; which aims to prepare local riders for the 2023 Cycling season. Riders leave from Georgetown, Guyana on the 26th January and journey across to Suriname, concluding at the Cayenne border, Albina, Suriname.

A number of top local and overseas’ riders are slated to be part in this monumental feat. Riders such as; Jamal John, Brighton John, Andre Greene, Paul Choo-wee-nam, Sherwin Sampson and many others as well as two overseas cyclists will be on show at this auspicious event.

Ride is schedule to start January 26 at 6:00am from the Kitty seawalls roundabout. Riders are advised; to be assembled at the Kitty roundabout at or around 5:30am on the 26th January.

The One Guyana group ride consists of four stages: the first leg will be a 105km-169km ride, which commences on the 26 January; riders will leave Georgetown at 6:00am and make way to Rosignol Mahaica. Accommodation will be provided at the Tagmahal Hotel at a cost of $6000, inclusive of Breakfast and dinner.

The second leg rolls off on 27th January at 11:00am from South Drain, Nickerie to Cornoni, this will be a 74km-119km ride, and riders will overnight at Totness Palace at a cost of $6000, inclusive of breakfast and dinner.

On the 28th January, the third leg commences at 7:00am, this will be an 85km-136km ride from Cornoni to Paramaribo. Accommodation will be extended to three nights at Hotel Savoie at a cost of $12,000 per person.

The fourth and final leg will be a 90km-144km ride that rolls off at 6:00am on 29th January from SEMC Showroom, Paramaribo to Albina, Suriname (at the French Guiana border).

However, requirement for participation are as follows; all riders are expected to be full vaccinated (Covid 19) or have a negative PCR test (within 24hours), riders must also have a valid Passport (valid within six months) and a valid Yellow Fever card. The cost to be part of this four-stage group ride will be a sum of two hundred US dollars (US$200) per person.

The event sponsors are Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) Suriname, Ford Auto Suriname, Lucozade Energy, Extra Energy Drink and Professional Key Shop. For further information regarding this cross-country ride, contact the organizers of the event at Professional Key Shop (125 Carmichael Street S/Cburg) or call 698-8845/621-3249.