De GEE-M-Cee need a round of applause

Latest update January 24th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 24, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News
DEM BOYS SEH…
Kaieteur News – Is very little can be done about imported inflation. De Government done reduce de taxes pun gasoline and dat keep de price at de pump stable. De Government allowing dem importer to pay duties pun pre-pandemic freight rates. But even though freight rates returning to normalcy, de consumers nah seeing no reduction in prices in de market.
But what is most disconcerting is de price of local fruits, provisions and vegetables. Dem price of dem things sky high and is right here in Guyana dem things growing. So why de prices so high? Is exploitation tekkin’ place in de country.
Fuh Christmas, de Gee-M-Cee come to de people rescue. Were it not for de Gee-M-Cee de price of a tray of eggs would have reached $2,000. And nuff people would have had to do without sponge cake – a traditional Christmas treat.
But de Gee-M- See took a decision to buy eggs and sell back fuh $1200 per tray. Dat put a spoke in de wheel of nuff of dem unscrupulous vendors wah bin hoping fuh charge a jewel and a crown fuh an egg.
De Gee-M-Cee do a good deed fuh de people. And it should be given de resources fuh continue to ensure that people get cheaper food. It should start looking at selling other locally produced items such as cooking oil and fruits and provisions and vegetables. It should buy these items amd back at small mark-up so as to drive de price down in de markets.
Otherwise de advantage nah an done!
Talk half. Leff half!
