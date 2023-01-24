Christ Church students resume face-to-face learning

Kaieteur News – Following the devastating fire on January 12, 2023 that destroyed their school, students of Christ Church Secondary School on Monday returned to face-to-face learning at the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) located at Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown.

Kaieteur News had reported that following the fire, a meeting was held with the Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand last week when it was decided that the students will be accommodated at CPCE.

At the meeting very few parents had requested transfers for their children but the majority decided that they would like the children to stay together at one location, as such CPCE was decided on. Kaieteur News understands that the facility has the necessary tools and amenities the students would need for their different subjects areas.

On January 16, some three days after the fire, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) determined that the Christ Church Secondary School fire was maliciously set by person (s) unknown. An investigation has been launched to find those culpable.

In a post on her Facebook page Minister Manickchand had stated, “I repeat each person who destroys a school and/or any author of said destruction once found guilty ought to be given life imprisonment. We need to legislate accordingly.”

The blaze on January 12 was the second fire at the school in eight days. The first had erupted in the school’s science laboratory and was caused by chemical reaction combustion. Fire fighters had saved the building from burning then and had removed all chemicals from the building to prevent a recurrence.

“Finally, taking into consideration the time of day that both fires occurred (16:29 p.m. and 17:22 p.m.), coupled with the fact that the second fire had several points of origin (seats), it is the determination of the Guyana Fire Service that the fire was maliciously set by person or persons unknown,” the Fire Service had stated.

Meanwhile, the GFS on January 16 shared that an electrical inspection was also done at the building and the results have ruled out the possibility that the second fire could have been an electrical one. The findings of GFS have been handed over to police so that the Force can assist in finding the arsonist (s). Kaieteur News had reported that the massive fire left some 502 students and 39 teachers displaced. This year the Government budgeted some $94.4 billion for the education sector. Out of that, a sum of $12.4 billion has been dedicated towards the construction, rehabilitation, extension, and maintenance of educational facilities. The $12.4 billion is slated to finance the construction of a new building for the school.