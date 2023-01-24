Latest update January 24th, 2023 12:59 AM

Big wins for Swan and Friendship in EBFA zone

Jan 24, 2023 Sports

Tiger Rentals u-13 football

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF)/ Tiger Rental’s under-13 development programme continued on Saturday at the National Training Center (NTC), Providence, where the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) held match day two of their inter-association leg of this nationwide initiative.

Swan goalscorers from left Swan goal scorers Marko Andrews, Mario DeSantos, Kevin DeGoias and Omesh Charles.

A total of four matches managed to get underway despite the imminent threat of rain. In the first match Friendship had an enterprising 9-0 win over Samatta Point. In match two, Timehri A made light work of Agricola Red Triangle with a 6-2 victory.

Swan had the biggest victory of the day and the competition thus far after recording a 11-0 triumph over Timehri B, led by Kevin DeGoias with seven goals while Marko Andrews added a brace to go along with Mario DeSantos’ and Omesh Charles’ single strikes.

Herstelling Raiders goal scorers from left, Oswald Frazer, Emanuel Francois and Joshua Aderemi.

Herstelling Raiders bounced back from their heavy defeat on the opening day with a 3-1 win over Diamond in the fourth and final match of the day.

On match day one of the EBFA’s competition, Diamond United beat Agricola Red triangle 4-3 while Timehri A team beat Herstelling Raiders 8-0.

The GFF/Tiger Rentals under-13 development football programme continues this weekend at the NTC.

