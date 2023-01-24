Big wins for Swan and Friendship in EBFA zone

Latest update January 24th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 24, 2023 Sports
Tiger Rentals u-13 football
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF)/ Tiger Rental’s under-13 development programme continued on Saturday at the National Training Center (NTC), Providence, where the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) held match day two of their inter-association leg of this nationwide initiative.
A total of four matches managed to get underway despite the imminent threat of rain. In the first match Friendship had an enterprising 9-0 win over Samatta Point. In match two, Timehri A made light work of Agricola Red Triangle with a 6-2 victory.
Swan had the biggest victory of the day and the competition thus far after recording a 11-0 triumph over Timehri B, led by Kevin DeGoias with seven goals while Marko Andrews added a brace to go along with Mario DeSantos’ and Omesh Charles’ single strikes.
Herstelling Raiders bounced back from their heavy defeat on the opening day with a 3-1 win over Diamond in the fourth and final match of the day.
On match day one of the EBFA’s competition, Diamond United beat Agricola Red triangle 4-3 while Timehri A team beat Herstelling Raiders 8-0.
The GFF/Tiger Rentals under-13 development football programme continues this weekend at the NTC.
This is terrifying and every Guyanese should be worried!
Jan 24, 2023ESPNcricinfo – A humongous, authoritative partnership followed by a clinical bowling display helped India notch up their second win in the women’s T20 tri-series. Smriti Mandhana and...
Jan 24, 2023
Jan 24, 2023
Jan 24, 2023
Jan 24, 2023
Jan 24, 2023
Kaieteur News – What a warped personality like Donald Trump did to Julian Assange is sick. Anyone who likes Trump is... more
Kaieteur News – Each year our national Budget keeps getting larger. This is not peculiar to PPPC Governments. It has... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]