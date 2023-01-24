B/ball Associations to host ‘Bounce Back’ tournament on Friday at Burnham Court

Kaieteur News – The Basketball associations from Georgetown, Bartica, Berbice and Linden, on Friday (January 27), will host an evening of basketball at the Burnham Court.

Dubbed ‘Basketball Bounce back’ Bartica and Berbice will collide in a U21 match-up from 6:00 pm, while Linden and Georgetown will look to reignite their age-old rivalry in the sport.

Rawle Toney, president of the Linden Amateur Basketball Association (LABA) and Jermaine Slatter, president of the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA), are the organisers of the event.

According to Slater, the idea is to highlight that basketball is making a return across the associations affiliated with the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF).

“Usually, you would see associations like Linden and Georgetown being in the spotlight, while others aren’t being recognised. Also, basketball was dormant for a while outside of Georgetown. Still, now all the associations are ready to return, we thought it was best to come together to announce a return of the game in the respective affiliates’ areas,” Slater said.

Meanwhile, Toney said the LABA is happy to play its part in having a game take centre stage, adding, “We can only grow the game in Guyana if we work together, and Friday’s event is the start to a series of collaborative events, geared towards helping basketball develop in Guyana.”

“Of course, we will focus on developing the game in our respective areas, but it’s equally important to arrange regular competition outside of our Sub-Association,” Toney said.

The Berbice Basketball Association’s Vice President Ojay Joseph said the youths mostly play the game in the Ancient County.

Joseph said the BABA is grateful for the opportunity to have their youths showcase their talent against their counterparts from Bartica.

Dion Ferrier, Vice President of the Bartica association, welcomes the chance given to youths from the Cuyuni/Mazaruni area to play outside of Region 7.

Organizers said they plan on hosting a return leg in Linden, Berbice and Bartica.