Seasoned horseracing officials Habibullah and Elcock lauds sports budget

Kaieteur News – Horse racing magnates Fazal Habibullah of Region #5’s Rising Sun Turf Club, and Colin Elcock of Alness Turf Club of Region #6, have extolled the historic $4.3B which has been allocated for the development of the sports sector in the 2023 National Budget.

The duo, who is local horse racing royalty, joined the expanding choir of sports personalities, federations, and associations to laud the contribution earmarked for the advancement of the sector, which was presented by Senior Minister within the Ministry of Finance Dr. Ashni Singh.

The 2023 National Budget furnished the largest-ever allocation for the sports sector, which is a substantial increase of $1.1B from the previous edition. This momentous move signals the government’s overarching objective of transforming the local landscape into a regional and international sporting hub.

According to the duo, the allocation for sport, which is of historic proportions, should be acclaimed by the sporting fraternity, as it is indicative of the direction that the Government envisages for sports development.

The experienced pair applauded the invaluable and influential work of the National Sports Commission (NSC), noting that the entity has been an integral partner and component in the improved relationship that has been achieved and fortified between the horseracing community and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.

Declaring that the provision will provide the ideal platform for the development of not only the discipline but the entire sporting community, the duo further affirmed that the creation and eventual ratification of sound horse racing legislation, which was a major discussion of the previous year by the adept Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jr, is the logical path or step in the administration of the sport.