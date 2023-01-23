Online ‘Ferry Pass’ to be launched for Leguan, Wakenaam passengers

Latest update January 23rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Starting today residents from the Essequibo islands of Leguan and Wakernaam will be able to book a spot on the ferries plying the Supenaam to Parika route online, as the Ministry of Public Works through the Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD), in collaboration with Mobile Money Guyana (MMG+), launches its online ferry booking service (‘Ferry Pass’).

(DPI) Photo

(DPI) Photo

The online booking service will allow passengers travelling and/or transporting vehicles from the Essequibo Islands to Parika, and vice versa, to secure a spot on the ferry at a time that best suits their travelling schedule; this can be done from any location using an electronic device. This is simple, fast, and hassle-free ferry freight bookings designed to save time.

When the service was first introduced in 2022, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill said that as government forges ahead with improving the ferry service for the travelling public, it is always focused on improving the lives of Guyanese.

“Whenever we do something that will improve the lives of people, we are achieving what we set out to do,” the minister said.

According to Chairperson of the T&HD Rosalinda Rasul, the introduction of the service has significantly reduced the travelling time for the public.

Furthermore, passengers wanting to use the booking service can login using their devices at www.ferrypass.gy/search.

The user-friendly page will then give the details of all the available trips, which include departure times, the number of seats available – with the choice of paying online using the MMG+ service.

Passengers, who do not have access to MMG+ can still secure their spaces and will receive a reference number, which is then used to pay for the ferry before boarding.

This two-tier payment option prevents duplication and keeps the reservation until the passenger completes the transaction.

The ‘ferry pass’ platform was designed by a local Guyanese company that is attuned to the requirements of the travelling Guyanese public.

By introducing this new and innovative method of travel, T&HD aims to eliminate issues that are faced by citizens using the ferry service, while improving the experience.

 

 

