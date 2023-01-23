Nuff hospital building

Latest update January 23rd, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 23, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – When a country doing well, yuh does find nuff fast foods shops opening. And de more fast food de people eat, de more sick dem does get. And de more people get sick, de more hospital does build.
Dat is why dem boys nah surprise dat nuff private hospitals building. Dem catering fuh all dem people wah gan be gorging on dem fast foods and getting sick.
But nobody nah building mental hospitals. Dem leffing dat to de government. Mental illness on de rise in Guyana and sometimes yuh never know who sane or who suffering from mental illness.
It mek dem boys remember de man who claim he is Jesus. He family carry he to de problem.
De doctor ask de man, “”Why yuh think you are Jesus?”
De man replied, “God told me so!”
Immediately, the patient behind him stands up and shout, “No I didn’t!”
Sometimes de way some doctors does behave, yuh does want to know whether dem more sick dan de patients.
A man went to see a doctor one day.
De doctor ask he, “How can I help you?”
“Ah keep thinking that I’m a moth,” replied the man.
“You probably want a psychiatrist for that.”
“Yeah, I know.” said the man.
De doctor looked confused. “Then why are you here?”
“De light was on.”
Talk half. Leff half!
