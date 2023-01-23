Norton Street man killed in Leonora accident

Latest update January 23rd, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 23, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A 78-year-old man was on Saturday evening killed in an accident at Leonora, West Coast Demerara (WCD), while crossing the public road.
The dead man was identified as Bernard Marshall of Norton Street Georgetown.
According to police, he was struck by a car around 18:45hrs. The driver of the car was identified as a 17-year-old boy and is presently in custody assisting with investigations.
Investigators learnt that the car was heading east along the northern side of the road at a normal rate of speed when Marshall reportedly walked across the road from the south to north holding a beer bottle in his hand.
The driver related to police that it was raining and he claimed that the man walked into his path. He alleged that he swerved left to avoid hitting him down but the right side of his car still collided with the victim. The impact flung the man onto the road and he received severe injuries
“He was picked up in a conscious state, placed into a passerby’s vehicle, and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital”, police stated.
Doctors there examined him and referred him to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he died while receiving treatment.
Investigations are ongoing.
