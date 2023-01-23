Latest update January 23rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Norton Street man killed in Leonora accident

Jan 23, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A 78-year-old man was on Saturday evening killed in an accident at Leonora, West Coast Demerara (WCD), while crossing the public road.

The car involved in the accident

The car involved in the accident

The dead man was identified as Bernard Marshall of Norton Street Georgetown.

According to police, he was struck by a car around 18:45hrs. The driver of the car was identified as a 17-year-old boy and is presently in custody assisting with investigations.

Investigators learnt that the car was heading east along the northern side of the road at a normal rate of speed when Marshall reportedly walked across the road from the south to north holding a beer bottle in his hand.

The driver related to police that it was raining and he claimed that the man walked into his path. He alleged that he swerved left to avoid hitting him down but the right side of his car still collided with the victim. The impact flung the man onto the road and he received severe injuries

“He was picked up in a conscious state, placed into a passerby’s vehicle, and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital”, police stated.

Doctors there examined him and referred him to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he died while receiving treatment.

Investigations are ongoing.

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

This is terrifying and every Guyanese should be worried!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Seasoned horseracing officials Habibullah and Elcock lauds sports budget

Seasoned horseracing officials Habibullah and Elcock lauds sports...

Jan 23, 2023

Kaieteur News – Horse racing magnates Fazal Habibullah of Region #5’s Rising Sun Turf Club, and Colin Elcock of Alness Turf Club of Region #6, have extolled the historic $4.3B which has been...
Read More
BCB to honour outstanding Berbice Cricketing Heroes in New York

BCB to honour outstanding Berbice Cricketing...

Jan 23, 2023

Mahaica Determinators advance after dramatic win over Victoria Kings

Mahaica Determinators advance after dramatic win...

Jan 22, 2023

GCB names Harpy Eagles Squad for West Indies Championship opening rounds

GCB names Harpy Eagles Squad for West Indies...

Jan 22, 2023

Ministers reaffirm commitment to Berbice Cricket

Ministers reaffirm commitment to Berbice Cricket

Jan 22, 2023

Klaas, Kapp give South Africa first win in tri-series

Klaas, Kapp give South Africa first win in...

Jan 22, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]