Lone gunman robs supermarket at Kitty

Jan 23, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Security cameras on Saturday evening captured a lone gunman walking into the Al Madina Supermarket located at Kitty and robbing the cash register.

The bandit pulling the ski mask over his face before entering the supermarket

The bandit stashing the cash inside his pants crotch.

Screengrab of a previous robbery at the supermarket

The cameras captured the bandit pulling a ski mask over his face just as he was about to enter the supermarket. He was wearing blue trunks, a black jersey and carrying a black haversack.

Based on the footage seen, the delinquent pulled out a gun from his crutch and walked straight up to the cashier and held him at gun point. A customer who was close-by took cover while the cashier placed his hands in the air as the bandit raided the cash register.

He was seen stashing the cash he found in his crotch and harassing the cashier some more before making his escape.

Kaieteur News understands that this is the second time that the Supermarket has been robbed this month.

A previous footage showed that two men dressed in hoodies had invaded the Supermarket earlier this month.

One of them was wearing a black and white hoodie while the other had on a red top and was wearing a flop hat. They both had on short denim jeans and had entered the store pretending to be customers. The bandits then browsed the shelves for a short while before pouncing on the cashier and a customer.

They held them at gunpoint while the one dressed in the black and white hoodie raided the cash register while the other robbed the customer.

Police are presently investigating the robberies with the hope of identifying and capturing the bandits before they strike again.

 

 

 

 

 

