Internet access for Aishalton soon

Kaieteur News – As government continues to strengthen hinterland communities, residents of Aishalton will soon be receiving internet access for the first time, as a means of providing greater access to information, education, and communication tools, to upskill themselves and bridge the digital divide between the coastal and hinterland regions.

This was disclosed by Toshao, Michael Thomas, on Saturday.

“One of the programmes that we have is catering for the development of our village, where we see the GOAL scholarship and all those other programmes necessary, and where we can contribute towards meeting the government’s programmes halfway,”

The announcement was made while Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag who was also in the community to launch the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) Scholarship. Minister Parag explained that the programme is intended to make tertiary education accessible to all. She said internet access will empower residents to upskill themselves.

Some $2 million has been set aside to provide internet access to the village, according to the toshao.

“Aishalton Village Council sees it key for our people to get qualified and for our people to complete what they have started. We want to thank the Ministry of Public Service for meeting us halfway,” Thomas explained.

He said it was important for village councils to work with the government to bring development to communities.

“What we should do is come up with innovative ways of how our village can operate, and we can use our human resources and what we have, and bring together our resources and make sure that our people are benefitting from whatever form is there for us,” he said the coming week will see installation works commencing. The Guyana Tourism Authority will also provide equipment to assist with the installation.

Government has allocated $4.7B in Budget 2023 for developmental programmes in the hinterland.

With the people of Aishalton soon to benefit from internet access will surely have a positive impact on the community. Residents will have greater access to information and education, and will be better able to connect with each other. With internet connectivity in Aishalton will result in growth and development of businesses and will allow residents to be able to participate in the global economy like never before.