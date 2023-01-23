Indigenous restaurant on seawall burnt, vandalised

Kaieteur News – Tocuma Indigenous Touch, a restaurant located at the Seawall just behind the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) ground on Carifesta Avenue, was on Saturday found vandalised and partially burnt.

The restaurant specialises in Amerindian Cuisine and has been in operation at the seawall for a number of years. It was recently closed for a short while but was scheduled to reopen for business on February 10 and had even planned a customer’s appreciation day for its supporters.

On Saturday afternoon, the owners received a call informing them that their restaurant had been destroyed. They showed up at the scene around 19:30hrs only to find that part of the roof made of troolie leaves was burnt. The entire place was upturned and ransacked. Labels and posters on the make-shift walls were ripped off and the bench and tables were tossed outside.

On the restaurant’s official Facebook Page, the owners posted, “Tocuma Indigenous Touch is sorry to inform the public that our opening date and our customer’s appreciation date is postponed due to what happen. Some unknown person burned the roof and upturned the entire place”.

Kaieteur News understands that the restaurant was vandalized and burnt during the wee hours of Friday. It is believed that whoever might have set fire to place intended to burn the entire place down but the falling rain during the wee hours thwarted their plan. One of the owners, Colin said nothing was stolen but the damage done would be costly to repair. “The leaves are expensive”, he said while adding that he will now have to spend money to fix back the restaurant so that he can reopen as soon as possible. Colin has no clue about who the perpetrator might be. He related that persons would normally see junkies sleeping and liming around the Seawall where a number of businesses are located but cannot say for sure if it might be them. The restaurant owner cannot recall receiving any threats, having a dispute or any old grievance with anyone. Investigations are ongoing.