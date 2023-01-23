Alleged drug trafficker drops gun while escaping cops

Kaieteur News – A suspect currently before the court on a drug trafficking-related charge was forced to leave his unlicensed firearm behind on Sunday while running away from police at Henrietta, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

Police identified him as Davenand Dwarka called “Snakey”. Patrol ranks on duty in the area had spotted Dwarka around 02:30hrs sporting the weapon on his pants waist in the vicinity of a hotel. One of the ranks called out to him and when he saw who it was, he sprinted away into the hotel’s parking lot.

Two policemen chased behind him and as they got closer Dwarka slipped and fell into some mud. Police stated, “While he was trying to get up, the firearm fell from his hand”. One of the ranks headed for the weapon while the other tried to grab Dwarka but he jumped into a nearby trench and evaded being caught. They took possession of the weapon of the 9mm Sig Sauer P226 pistol loaded with three bullets in the magazine. The illegal gun has been lodged and police are hunting Dwarka.