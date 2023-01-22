Victim helps police solve his own murder

Black Bush Polder double murder…

Kaieteur News – ‘Dead men tell no tales’, is a popular saying which means a dead person can no longer reveal information particularly that which others wish to keep a secret.

However, that saying may be proven wrong as 68-year-old Subnauth Budraj who along with his wife Sarasuatie Devi Budraj were brutally murdered on Tuesday, may have played an integral role in the double murder being solved.

The Yakusari South, Black Bush Polder Berbice couple were murdered during a robbery at their two-storey home which also housed an off-licence liquor, beverage and grocery store in the bottom flat. Their home was also set on fire with the aim of derail police investigations.

At around 04:00hrs an explosion was heard coming from their home. Neighbours were alarmed and peeped to see what caused the explosion. Through their windows, they saw smoke and flames coming from a section of the couple’s home.

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) and the Guyana Police Force (GPF) were alerted and arrived on the scene shortly after. Fire Units from the Skeldon Fire Station responded.

The fire was put out and the lifeless and partially burnt bodies of the Budraj’s were found.

Subnauth Budraj was found motionless on the ground near the door, close to the shop area in an upward position with burns about his body and wounds to his neck. As police scanned the location Subnauth’s wife was found in the dining area, face down with an object stuck in her neck and her left arm completely burnt off.

After crime scene was processed the Berbice Police Commander, Shivpersaud Bacchus told the press “The building was set on fire with the perception to derail us from what we are looking at (a double homicide)”.

The killers’ plan had failed but investigators at that time were still unaware of who they were. Loved ones expected that it would take a while for the Berbice detectives to identify a suspect but the case was cracked within 24 hrs.

Bacchus and his team of detectives had publicly acknowledged that the Yakusari community had assisted them in arresting two suspects and expressed gratitude for the help.

Two men have since been charged and remanded for the elderly couple’s murder. The Yakusari South community played an integral role in identifying the alleged killers. There is evidence suggesting that the murdered Subnauth Budraj led them to his alleged killers by simply fighting for his life.

At the crime scene, detectives spotted a trail of blood leading from the Budraj’s home to an area at a market located at head of their street.

It was a major clue leading the investigators to believe that the killer or (killers) might have sustained an injury at the Budraj’s home.

An injured person with a fresh gaping wound would definitely raise eyebrows and helped police in narrowing down their search.

Kaieteur News learnt that an injured man visited a hospital with a wound he had received to his right hand. The nurses at the hospital observed that the injured man was acting suspicious and they reasoned that he may have some connection to the double murder.

The man was reportedly treated at the hospital but by the time he left the hospital, police got word that he may be trying to escape. A roadblock was set up and the suspect was subsequently nabbed.

Police even visited the man’s home and found the dead couple’s missing items there. When interrogated, the injured man confessed and identified another man as his accomplice.

The two men were taken into police custody.

Police was told that the men only intended to rob the couple but because they were recognized, their plans changed and they killed the couple and set her house on fire.

Killing them, however, was not an easy task. Kaieteur News understands that the 68-year-old man fought for his life and wounded his attacker in the process.

An autopsy performed on Mr. Budraj’s body suggested that the attacker had to knock him unconscious first before he could have killed him. Mr. Budraj died from smoke inhalation, a fractured skull, shock and haemorrhage and burns. His wife died from a stab wound to her neck, shock and haemorrhage, and burns.

Mr. Budraj may have lost his life but his fight for his life and the wounding of the killers paved a way for investigators to nab the perpetrators of the heinous crime. (Shervin Belgrave)