Suspect fleeing with marijuana crashes into GPL pole

Jan 22, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Patrol ranks from the Mahaica Police Station on Friday arrested a fleeing suspect after he crashed into a Guyana Power and Light (GPL) utility pole at Belmont, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and was found with some 28.6 kilograms of marijuana.

The suspect was identified as Carlos Edwards, 52, of Stanley Town, New Amsterdam, Berbice, Region Six.

According to police Edwards was captured at around 22:50hrs.

The patrol ranks were on duty at Helena No. 1 Public Road, Mahaica when a black car heading in a western direction sped past them and overtook several other vehicles on the Mahaica Bridge. Police stated that the ranks attempted to stop the vehicle for the reckless driving but was unsuccessful after the driver sped away. This resulted in a high-speed chase by police.

The ranks reported that they put on their siren and pursued the car but Edwards lost control and crashed into the utility pole.

The impact caused the vehicle to ricochet into a nearby trench but according to police Edwards refused to surrender without a fight. The 52-year-old man exited the car with two bulky bags in his hands and attempted to escape but was quickly cornered by police.

Edwards was placed in handcuffs and the two bags seized.

Police said a search of the bags found “A total of nine (9) black plastic parcels and three transparent plastic parcels, with a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis was found”.

Edwards was taken to the Mahaica Police Station where he was detained and the drugs lodged.

Investigations are ongoing.

