Suspect fleeing with marijuana crashes into GPL pole

Latest update January 22nd, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 22, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Patrol ranks from the Mahaica Police Station on Friday arrested a fleeing suspect after he crashed into a Guyana Power and Light (GPL) utility pole at Belmont, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and was found with some 28.6 kilograms of marijuana.
The suspect was identified as Carlos Edwards, 52, of Stanley Town, New Amsterdam, Berbice, Region Six.
According to police Edwards was captured at around 22:50hrs.
The patrol ranks were on duty at Helena No. 1 Public Road, Mahaica when a black car heading in a western direction sped past them and overtook several other vehicles on the Mahaica Bridge. Police stated that the ranks attempted to stop the vehicle for the reckless driving but was unsuccessful after the driver sped away. This resulted in a high-speed chase by police.
The ranks reported that they put on their siren and pursued the car but Edwards lost control and crashed into the utility pole.
The impact caused the vehicle to ricochet into a nearby trench but according to police Edwards refused to surrender without a fight. The 52-year-old man exited the car with two bulky bags in his hands and attempted to escape but was quickly cornered by police.
Edwards was placed in handcuffs and the two bags seized.
Police said a search of the bags found “A total of nine (9) black plastic parcels and three transparent plastic parcels, with a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis was found”.
Edwards was taken to the Mahaica Police Station where he was detained and the drugs lodged.
Investigations are ongoing.
This is terrifying and every Guyanese should be worried!
Jan 22, 2023– Tournament likely to pause following complain about facility Kaieteur News – The East Coast Mash Cup football tournament kicked off on with Mahaica Determinators edging Victoria...
Jan 22, 2023
Jan 22, 2023
Jan 22, 2023
Jan 21, 2023
Jan 21, 2023
Kaieteur News – I refer to Vincent Alexander’s thesis of African Guyanese disadvantages are caused by “impositions... more
Kaieteur News – A second video has surfaced of a citizen being choked and robbed on one of the city’s pavements that... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]