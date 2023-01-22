Servicing her community one hairstyle at a time – Cosmetologist Arritta Sampson a role model

By: Malisa Renada Playter Harry

Kaieteur News – Mother of four and Businesswoman Arritta Sampson, 39 of Auchlyne Estate, Corentyne, Berbice, has been making waves within her community as one of the trusted Cosmetologists within the area. Sampson, the owner of Angel’s Beauty Salon and Skills Training Centre, is considered a role model in Auchlyne and with over 10 years of experience in the field of cosmetology, clients from all parts of the community, regardless of class or race choose Sampson’s business as the place to get their hair, nail, facials or just have an outfit sewn for a special occasion.

Sampson who was once a Teacher at the Auchlyne Primary School said, she started out in the field of cosmetology before she began teaching, and that she always had a love for the special skill of beautifying the face ever since living in Whim Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

“From growing up I always loved to comb people’s hair from the community, I grew up in Whim village, so they had long hair, so it was nice.” She added with laughter.

The proprietress of the well-known beauty salon said her business offers cosmetology classes for school drop-outs, single parents and anyone who wants to learn. She said that there are times when classes are free and there are other times where a small fee is attached. The response she said has been tremendous.

For her choosing cosmetology over teaching was easy, mainly because of her love for the craft. The fact that she gets to be her own boss, is an additional motivation for her to continue and grow as an Entrepreneur.

“I actually did cosmetology first and then I went into teaching, so it was like two jobs together. With having a business, I come to work on my own time and its more money for me. I get to meet all kinds of people.”

Some of the services offered by Sampson are manicures, pedicures, facials, steaming, perms, hair straightening, hair colouring, makeup, nails, hair styling, designer cuts and more. She is also a Seamstress and can sew any style that a customer may desire.

She revealed that she will be opening her new salon before the conclusion of 2023, and that it will be located next to her current location, at the bottom flat of her premises. She added that it has always been a dream for hers to have a nicer salon with all the modern amenities included for improved service to the people.

“I feel blessed and all that I have gone through, God didn’t forget about me and I feel that he is helping me now and he is going to do so much more.” She said.

For her it’s not only about getting a hairstyle done, she puts her all into it and with her staff who are all cousins of hers, she is sure that the end product always pleases the customer.

“I love my job and I do it to the best of my ability, I try to advise people on their hair, I study what I do, and I have experience with what to do when it comes to highlights, treatments etc.”

Sampson expressed that being an independent woman is a great feeling and that she would often advise other women to also be independent themselves. She sees herself as a role model in her community and family and takes pride in how she looks and the way she does her job.

“First of all, people always think I am going out because of how I dress. I choose to present myself professionally because I want people to say yes this is a person, I want to do my hair, because her hair is always well done. For me, if I don’t look like a cosmetologist then I don’t expect you to come to me to do your hair, so you have to look a certain way if you want to promote a certain business,” Sampson noted.

She sees herself in the next 10 years, owning a huge salon with employees where she can just look on and manage the business more efficiently and effectively.

Want to book an appointment with her? Contact Sampson on 680-7333 via WhatsApp or call.