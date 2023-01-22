Ministers reaffirm commitment to Berbice Cricket

Kaieteur News – The main objective of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) in 2023 is to invest heavily in the unearthing of new cricketing talents in the ancient county. This will be done via an aggressive county wide coaching programme in clubs and schools, cricket tournaments at the primary and secondary levels and assisting clubs and schools with the necessary items for them to fulfill their mandate.

The plans of the progressive board on Wednesday last received a major boost when two Government Ministers renewed their commitment to play major roles in the County’s cricket development. Minister of Natural Resources, Hon. Vickram Bharrat and Minister of Local Government, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall, both held separate meetings with the BCB President, Hilbert Foster, and the discussion centered on the activities of the board in 2023.

Minister Bharrat, who is also the Patron of the BCB, in 2023 will be investing three million dollars into the Patron Fund. Under the fund, first division clubs in the county will receive one million dollars worth of white cricket balls while the county will also benefit from coaching equipment, youth development seminars, coaching sessions and regular upgrading sessions for cricket officials.

One such programme will be a refresher course for coaches and a captaincy seminar for all youth captains in the county.

The BCB Patron also committed to playing a major role in making sure that the plans for a Berbice under-21 team’s tour to Jamaica in April is successful.

The plan is for a fourteen-man squad and two officials to play three one day matches over a one week visit as part of the county developmental programme.

Minister Bharrat also informed the BCB that he will assist two promising Berbice players to fulfill their rich potentials on the cricket field by investing into their careers. The Minister established the fund when he was appointed Patron in 2020 and has played a major role in the rapid development of the county cricket over the last three years.

Under the last Patron Fund, clubs received balls, hundreds of youths benefitted from the hosting of four personal skills seminars and dozens of cricketers received educational grants.

Minister Dharamlall, last year, assisted the BCB with the employment of nineteen cricket coaches under the Government of Guyana’s ten-day working programme and also supported with coaching equipment for the same programme.

This year, the Berbice born Member of Parliament will be working along with the board to assist in the development of several concrete pitches in the county and playing cricket in the primary and secondary schools.

Foster expressed thanks to the two Ministers for their assistance and also hailed the Government’s massive investment in sports this year as a step in the right direction.

The BCB, he stated, is very grateful for the invested that the Hon. Irfaan Ali-led Government has made in the development and upgrading of several cricketing venues in Berbice. He also expressed confidence that several more venues will be upgraded in 2023.

(This is an official release of the BCB)