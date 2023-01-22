Mahaica Determinators advance after dramatic win over Victoria Kings

– Tournament likely to pause following complain about facility

Kaieteur News – The East Coast Mash Cup football tournament kicked off on with Mahaica Determinators edging Victoria Kings 5 – 4 on kicks from the penalty spot at the Golden Grove Ground.

Payed in front of small crowd, the match saw the two sides playing to a 3 – 3 stalemate at the end of regulation; Mahaica Determinators took the lead in the 5th minute thanks to Samuel Sam, while Samuel Vendijk had a double (66’, 89’).

Jarvis Charles (10’), Ron Collins (39’) and Henry Holder (82’) were the scorers for Victoria Kings.

Meanwhile, the second game of the opening night’s double-header between Golden Grove Dynamic FC and Buxton United will have to be rescheduled.

Buxton United refused to take the field because of inadequate lighting, forcing the organisers to call an end to the first night of action in the East Coast Mash Cup.

A statement from the organisers said a total of 14 replacement bulbs were donated by an overseas based Guyanese to the development of the ground and East Coast Football.

They explained that during the installation process on Friday, electricians observed that, in addition to the bulbs, the capacitors on the lamps were not working.

The sourcing of capacitors was suspended late Friday, since places of business were closed at the material time.

Sources also told Kaieteur News that the state of the ground was also a concern for some clubs.

Hosted by Golden Grove Dynamic FC, the tournament will carry a winner’s purse of $500,000. Second place team will pocket $250,000, third place $150,00 and fourth place $100,000.

Rosignol United is the lone Berbice side in the tournament, while the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Guyana Police Force (GPF) FC, Fruta Conquerors and Santos are the teams from Georgetown.

Reigning ‘West Side’ Champions, Slingerz FC, will lead the West Demerara pack, which includes Den Amstel FC and Pouderoyen FC.

Golden Grove Dynamic FC, Victoria Kings, Paradise FC, Melanie FC, Buxton United, Buxton Stars, Ann’s Grove United, and Mahaica Determinators are the teams hailing from East Coast Demerara.

The tournament continues tonight with Rosignol United battling Buxton Stars at 6:00 pm, while Santos FC collide with Pouderoyen FC.

Matches will be played on January 27 and 29. February 3, 5, and 10 and the finals on February 18.