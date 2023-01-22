Learn to summarize!

DEM BOYS SEH…

Kaieteur News – De Opposition fuh get fuh walk dis year with dem pillow and blanket during de reading of de Budget by de Fine Ants man. During de delivery of de Budget Speech, some of dem MPs fall asleep and wake up so much times dat dem thought dem deh in next week.

De Fine Ants man good with English but like de man fuh get about précis. Dem boys used to struggle with it too in school. Is when yuh gat to summarize a passage. Is nat everybody gat de gift of précising.

It mek dem boys remember de story of de man wah went into de countryside a day and saw Jack overseeing his livestock.

He drive up to Jack in his Prado and said, “ If I can tell you exactly how many cows and calves you have in your herd will you give me a calf.”

Jack says, “Yes.”

De man went into his car took out an iPhone 12 and begins to punch coordinates into NASA’s website. Then he connects to a GPS satellite to get an overhead picture of the herds, shoots a digital image, transmits the image to a software firm and receives an answer back within less than 15 seconds.

De man turns to Jack and says, “Sir, you have 1,574 cows and calves.”

“That’s right,” says Jack. “I guess you can take one of my calves.”

Jack then watches with amusement as the de man struggles to get de animal into the Prado.

After a minute or two, Jack says to the guy, “Hey, if I can tell you exactly what your business is, will you give me my calf back?”

De man thinks for a second and then he says, “Sure, why not?”

Jacks turns to de man and says, “You’re a Government Politician!”

“Wow! That’s correct,” says the man, “but how did you guess that?”

“No guessing,” Jack responded. “You showed up here even though nobody called you and you want payment for an answer I already know, to a question I never asked. You used millions of dollars worth of equipment trying to show me how smart you are and you don’t know a thing about how ordinary, working people make a living, or about cows for that matter. If you did, you’d know that this herd is actually a flock of sheep. Now give me back my dog.”

Talk half. Leff half!