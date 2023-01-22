‘Imoro Products’ catering for all your hair care needs

By Allyiah Allicock

Kaieteur News – Looking for locally made products to treat your hair and give it that healthy look and glow, then, Imoro Products has got you covered. This small business offers products that would help with hair growth, damaged hair repair just to name a few, and also offers products that cater for any textures of hair.

Imoro Products was birthed in April 2019 and is solely owned by Physiotherapist, Kimberly Sparman.

Twenty-five-year-old Sparman, in a recent interview with this magazine, shared that Imoro Products all came about after she had a bad experience with her hair while vacationing in another country.

She recalled, “I had traveled to a temperate country for vacation and the climate did not agree with my hair. It caused it to break and after returning home, I noticed that it just would keep breaking.” Sparman added that she tried everything to stop her hair from further damage but when nothing worked that was when she decided to make her own hair products.

“After a few trials and errors my products started working for me and so my friends and family wanted me to make it for them also, and that’s how Imoro Products was born,” she said.

Sparman recounted that when she had first started to put her products out there the support base was quite small, but with consistency it grew over the years. Her products tend to get a lot of positive reactions where customers post their before and after pictures when using her products. The phenomenal results that occur generate additional interest.

Though the feedback has been great over the years, along the journey of getting the business where it is today, there were some challenges that she encountered and overcame.

One such challenge she shared was that initially she did not fully understand the financial aspect of business, the importance of marketing and giving her customers greater accessibility to her products.

“I can say that I’m still learning to better these aspects of my business but thanks to the Her Venture app, the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women and Action INVEST Caribbean Inc., I was able to overcome these challenges,” she pointed out.

As for the pandemic that hit the country back 2020, the young woman noted that it negatively affected her business by making it impossible to reach her customers. This she said resulted in a great drop in sales.

However, during that period she was grateful to have discovered new and innovative ways to provide for her customers’ needs either through delivery and/or mobile money transactions.

When asked what is the next big thing in store for her business, Sparman said the goal really is to have Imoro Products become a household name in Guyana for quality hair care. Persons can benefit a lot more if they know about her business and what it offers.

Sparman is of the belief that the role young entrepreneurs play in society is that they are an inspiration to others.

According to her “I believe that young entrepreneurs demonstrate to the next generation that you create opportunities for yourself and others by doing what you love and still generate an income.”

Our featured entrepreneur this week mentioned that while there are a lot of opportunities available for emerging businesses to thrive, there are still more than can be done. She mentioned further that she would like to see more banks and financial institutions offer grants or loans to growing businesses.

“I believe many organizations are supporting entrepreneurship so I would like to encourage them to continue their support by offering courses that help young entrepreneurs to better manage their businesses,” she encouraged.

Lastly she said she has seen a large growth in ‘pop up shops’ which offer growing businesses a chance to meet new customers, network and increase sales; for this she commends and encourages the businesses and organisations that offer these promotional opportunities.

These opportunities help boost small businesses in a big way.

Persons who are interested in making a purchase of Sparman’s hair care products can contact her on via WhatsApp on telephone number (592) 621-7068. Check out her businesses page on Instagram @imoro_tribe and on Facebook at Imoro Products.

Also if you’re interested in joining the Imoro tribe you can find the hair care and beard care products at Koko Guyana on 64 Robb and King Streets, Georgetown.