Govt. opens $35.3M drug bond in Region Five

Latest update January 22nd, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 22, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A $35.3 million two-story concrete and wooden drug bond was yesterday commissioned by the Government in Region Five, Mahaica- Berbice.
The Department of Public Information (DPI) reported that the facility will help to store and efficiently manage the distribution of drugs in the Region thus providing a more ready supply of drugs to the health facilities there.
It will also supply the soon to be built modern regional hospital and three new health centres to be constructed in the region, this year.
Regional Health Officer, Dr Desmond Nicholson noted that access to medicines and medical supplies is the right of every citizen who visits a public healthcare institution and the Ministry of Health has kept this mandate by ensuring that each region is equipped to deliver the necessary medication.
He noted that the building, “Represents an improvement in the management and distribution of drugs and medical supplies across the region, the vision is that we must, at all times have sufficient levels of buffer stock, which is important in preventing stockouts and drug shortages.”
Regional Member of Parliament, Faizal Jaffarally noted that it is part of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) administration’s commitment to provide world class healthcare to all citizens despite of geographic location.
Meanwhile, Regional Chairman, Vickchand Ramphal, noted that the bond will serve to enhance health services being provided in Region Five.
The building was reportedly completed in record time, with the Contractor completing the project in just five months. “This facility has created the foundation for better services to come in this region and also to facilitate the demands that will be coming over the next years ahead,” Ramphal said.
He said the drug bond was long advocated for and was a priority for the PPP Government when it entered office in 2020.
“The three additional health centres – these will be constructed in areas where persons are having difficulties or will have to travel presently far distances to access health care, now they will not have to go that long distance, and in cases of emergencies we can treat with it in a timely manner and to save lives,” he outlined.
This is terrifying and every Guyanese should be worried!
Jan 22, 2023– Tournament likely to pause following complain about facility Kaieteur News – The East Coast Mash Cup football tournament kicked off on with Mahaica Determinators edging Victoria...
Jan 22, 2023
Jan 22, 2023
Jan 22, 2023
Jan 21, 2023
Jan 21, 2023
Kaieteur News – I refer to Vincent Alexander’s thesis of African Guyanese disadvantages are caused by “impositions... more
Kaieteur News – A second video has surfaced of a citizen being choked and robbed on one of the city’s pavements that... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]