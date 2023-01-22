Cop among three nabbed with gun and ammo in car

Kaieteur News – A Special Constable and two others were on Friday arrested after police in Region Three found a gun and ammunition in the car they were travelling in at Versailles, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

According to police report, at around 23:45hrs on Friday a Police Sergeant acted on information received stopped a white old-model Raum motorcar bearing registration number PNN 6297 at the Versailles Public Road.

Police said the 28-year-old driver of the vehicle, who is also a Special Constable of Pouderoyen, WBD, was accompanied by two occupants, a 30-year-old salesman and his 22-year-old girlfriend, a cashier seated in the back seat of the car.

The Police Sergeant then informed the occupants that he received information that they have guns and ammunition in their possession and indicated that a search would be conducted. The trio did not object.

Reports revealed that on the floor of the vehicle behind the driver seat was one bulky black shoulder bag which, when inspected, had one suspected Smith and Wesson 9 mm pistol without a serial number. The weapon contained three live matching rounds. Another small plastic bag, which had three 9mm rounds inside, was also found during the search.

The trio told the police that they were not licensed firearm holders and denied any knowledge of the firearm and ammunition found.

They were all arrested and taken to the Parfaite Harmony Police Station. The firearm and ammunition have also been lodged there.

Investigations are ongoing.