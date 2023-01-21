Latest update January 21st, 2023 12:59 AM

Teen jailed for four years, fined $53M for ganja allegedly belonging to ‘Skiddle’

Jan 21, 2023

Kaieteur News – Nineteen-year-old Marlena Emptage was on Friday sentenced to four years in jail and fined $53.1M after some 59 kilograms of marijuana, she had claimed belonged to Roy Anthony Charles better Known as ‘Skiddle’, was found in her Norton Street, Georgetown home.

Roy Anthony Charles better known as ‘Skiddle’,

Jailed: Marlena Emptage

‘Skiddle’ was shot 12 times on January 9, 2023 while walking along D’Urban Street with a friend. The suspect in his murder had emerged from a silver car bearing a fake licence plate and riddled him with bullets.

The Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) had issued a wanted bulletin for Emptage and two others, Tyrik Gentle and Yvette Robinson after ranks found three bags of ganja in her Norton Street Home.

The trio was later arrested and arraigned before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Friday where they appeared before Magistrate Leron Daly.

Emptage took full responsibility for the narcotics and as such, Magistrate Daly withdrew charges laid against Robinson and Gentle. While the two were freed, Emptage was sentenced to four years in jail and ordered to pay a $53M fine.

Meanwhile, Kaieteur News understands that after Emptage was arrested, she claimed that the drugs belonged to ‘Skiddle’ and she was paid $100,000 to keep them.

Police are yet to identify ‘Skiddle’s’ killer.

