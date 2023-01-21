Latest update January 21st, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Screening process for Environmental Authorization strengthened – EPA

Jan 21, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Friday said that it has improved its decision-making procedure for the granting of permits through a revamped screening process.

According to the Environmental Protection Act, each project to be pursued that will affect the environment must be subjected to the approval of the EPA. An application must be made to the EPA, which then triggers the screening process, where officers of the regulatory body assess the likely impacts on the environment and human health.

EPA Executive Director, Kemraj Parsram

EPA Executive Director, Kemraj Parsram

In highlighting its achievements for 2022, the regulator explained it is “able to set and provide clear guidance to the regulated community (developers) on the requirements needed to operate in an environmental sound manner.”

This is supported by environmental guidelines, outreach and engagement with private sector and communities, the agency explained.

In addition, the EPA has also moved to revise its internal project screening process. The agency said it even strengthened staff capacity to determine the significance of potential environmental impacts of proposed development projects across all sectors.

Notably, the EPA outlined that its Oil and Gas Department revised the Environmental Permits for offshore production activities such as the Yellowtail, Liza Phase One and Liza Phase Two Permits. This was reportedly done to better align the Permits with best international industry practices.

Another notable achievement detailed by the agency was a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) it signed with the International Association of Oil & Gas Producers (IOGP). This agreement has not only resulted in technical exchanges between the International body and Guyana but has also fostered collaboration necessary for the country to be advised and supported in regulating the blooming oil and gas sector.

The EPA reported, “In 2022, the Agency made a significant investment in building the capacity of its staff, supported by the GYD 40 million allocated by Government of Guyana for training. Further, the Agency established a fully staffed Human Resources Department, including a dedicated programme for training its staff to meet its mandate.”

The regulator said for the period 2023 to 2025, it will strategically continue its efforts to become a modern and effective environmental regulator. It explained that it will focus on leveraging cutting-edge science and technology, such as artificial intelligence and data analytics, to improve its regulatory compliance and enforcement efforts.

“This will help secure a sustainable low-carbon development future for all Guyanese through effective environmental protection and conservation of biodiversity,” the EPA said.

According to the body, one of its objectives this year is to digitize the permitting and compliance process, as well as the complaints process, to make the system more efficient and user-friendly. The agency said it is also working on a revamped website and other communication tools to better inform the public and other stakeholders about its work.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

This is terrifying and every Guyanese should be worried!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Gauff wins all-American clash to reach Australian Open last 16

Gauff wins all-American clash to reach Australian Open last 16

Jan 21, 2023

AFP – Coco Gauff’s bid to become the youngest Australian Open champion since 1997 gathered pace yesterday with a straight-sets victory over fellow American Bernarda Pera. The 18-year-old...
Read More
Cottrell’s 3-14 helps Desert Vipers secure mammoth 118-run win over Russell and Narine’s Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in IL T20

Cottrell’s 3-14 helps Desert Vipers secure...

Jan 21, 2023

Hennessy/Moet pours shot with local sports and entertainment influencers

Hennessy/Moet pours shot with local sports and...

Jan 21, 2023

Match winning performance from Kevin Sinclair as Motie XI crumbles to 167 in second innings

Match winning performance from Kevin Sinclair as...

Jan 21, 2023

Boxing Association applauds government’s projected sports spending in National Budget

Boxing Association applauds government’s...

Jan 21, 2023

GCB praises government’s 4.3B budget allocation for sports development

GCB praises government’s 4.3B budget allocation...

Jan 21, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]