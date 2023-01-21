Screening process for Environmental Authorization strengthened – EPA

Kaieteur News – The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Friday said that it has improved its decision-making procedure for the granting of permits through a revamped screening process.

According to the Environmental Protection Act, each project to be pursued that will affect the environment must be subjected to the approval of the EPA. An application must be made to the EPA, which then triggers the screening process, where officers of the regulatory body assess the likely impacts on the environment and human health.

In highlighting its achievements for 2022, the regulator explained it is “able to set and provide clear guidance to the regulated community (developers) on the requirements needed to operate in an environmental sound manner.”

This is supported by environmental guidelines, outreach and engagement with private sector and communities, the agency explained.

In addition, the EPA has also moved to revise its internal project screening process. The agency said it even strengthened staff capacity to determine the significance of potential environmental impacts of proposed development projects across all sectors.

Notably, the EPA outlined that its Oil and Gas Department revised the Environmental Permits for offshore production activities such as the Yellowtail, Liza Phase One and Liza Phase Two Permits. This was reportedly done to better align the Permits with best international industry practices.

Another notable achievement detailed by the agency was a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) it signed with the International Association of Oil & Gas Producers (IOGP). This agreement has not only resulted in technical exchanges between the International body and Guyana but has also fostered collaboration necessary for the country to be advised and supported in regulating the blooming oil and gas sector.

The EPA reported, “In 2022, the Agency made a significant investment in building the capacity of its staff, supported by the GYD 40 million allocated by Government of Guyana for training. Further, the Agency established a fully staffed Human Resources Department, including a dedicated programme for training its staff to meet its mandate.”

The regulator said for the period 2023 to 2025, it will strategically continue its efforts to become a modern and effective environmental regulator. It explained that it will focus on leveraging cutting-edge science and technology, such as artificial intelligence and data analytics, to improve its regulatory compliance and enforcement efforts.

“This will help secure a sustainable low-carbon development future for all Guyanese through effective environmental protection and conservation of biodiversity,” the EPA said.

According to the body, one of its objectives this year is to digitize the permitting and compliance process, as well as the complaints process, to make the system more efficient and user-friendly. The agency said it is also working on a revamped website and other communication tools to better inform the public and other stakeholders about its work.