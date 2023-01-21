New $11.8B Schoonord to Crane highway to be completed by June 2024

Kaieteur News – The construction of the new $11.8B Schoonord to Crane four-lane highway is set to be completed by June 2024, President Irfaan Ali announced Friday.

The new highway, which will feature an emergency lane, medians, two roundabouts, 11 reinforced concrete culverts, and 36 pre-stressed bridges, is expected to alleviate traffic congestion on the West Bank and West Coast of Demerara (WCD).

President Ali and a team of ministers and technical officers inspected the ongoing works at Crane, WCD.

The Head-of-State described the new highway as “urgently required for commuters” and noted that contractors are working tirelessly to complete the project within the stipulated period.

“The first phase was to get to this area. Why? Because from Crane to the Harbour bridge is where the bulk of the traffic backs up in the morning, taking some persons three to three and a half hours to get to work in Georgetown. So, this will bring tremendous ease. We are hoping by June next year that this new four-lane highway will be completed connecting Crane to Schoonord,” President Ali said.

Preliminary works including land clearing, and sand filling, are currently ongoing and are expected to be completed by December.

“A few months ago, this was all rice fields and today you can see the transformation that is taking place,” the President said.

The construction of the Schoonord to Crane four-lane highway is a significant part of the ongoing nationwide infrastructure modernisation. It is expected to be completed ahead of the new Demerara River Bridge.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) has reported that Region Three is one of the areas where there is a great population push because of the housing development and will also have heightened industrial and oil and gas development.

“So, this corridor will very be very important,” the president said.

The project is divided into eight lots and is being executed by VR Construction Inc, Avinash Contracting & Scrap Metal Inc, L-Heureuse Construction and Services Inc, Guyamerica Construction Inc, AJM Enterprise, Vals Construction, Puran Bros Disposal Inc, and JS Guyana Inc. (Modified from the Department of Public Information)