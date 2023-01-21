Match winning performance from Kevin Sinclair as Motie XI crumbles to 167 in second innings

Kaieteur News – Day two of Guyana Harpy Eagles second practice match between Tevin Imlach XI and Gudakesh Motie XI, at the National Stadium, Providence saw Kevin Sinclair turning in a match winning performance to lead Imlach’s XI to a comfortable victory.

Imlach XI posted 266-6 by lunch in their second innings, losing two wickets in the first session with Kevin Sinclair making a brilliant half century. Imlach XI were eventually dismissed for 300. Richie Looknauth stood out with 4-87 from 23.1 overs and Gudakesh Motie had 2-33 from his 12 overs.

Imlach’s XI held Motie’s XI hostage, dismissing them for 167 to secure an easy win well inside the third days of play. K. Sinclair delivered a good bowling performance in the second innings, capturing four wickets for 54 runs. Anthony Adams was also among the wickets taking 4-25. Rampertab Ramnauth 28 and Anthony Bramble 55 were the only two batters to get scores over twenty runs for the Motie XI.

In the first session, Kevlon Anderson also made 29 before he got out, while Akshaya Persaud: the overnight batter along with Kevin Sinclair put on a well constructed partnership of 88. Persaud playing a supporting knock of 31, spending 124 minutes at the crease before he was bowled by Looknauth.

Meanwhile, after the break, K. Sinclair played a handsome cut shot for four to move into the sixties off the bowling of Ashmead Nedd. Sinclair was later run out for 74 runs when he tried to force a single after Demetri Cameron played a ball from Looknauth to short third-man position; both batters ended at the same end, Imlach XI moved to 293-9. They were eventually dismissed for 300-10.

Motie XI had to get 306 to win with 51 overs left in the day’s play and also an entire fourth day. Mavindra Dindyal and Rampertab Ramnauth opened the batting for Motie XI. Rain interrupted play with the score on one run without the lost of a wicket in 2.3 overs.

Motie XI still trailing by 309 runs with 10 wickets remaining. The light showers halted play straight into the tea interval. Play resumed at approximately 2:45pm with the last session of the day. Ramnauth and Dindyal returned to the crease with the score on 12-0, Clinton Pestano striking in the 8th over of the innings, dismissing Dindyal for only 8 runs. Motie XI now 24-1, Kemol Savory got off the mark first ball with a flourishing hook-shot for four. Rampertab played excellent moving to 38 runs with a magnificent straight-drive for four but was dismissed a couple balls later when he pushed a delivery from Keon Joseph into the hands of the mid-off fielder.

The Imlach side ignited when K. Sinclair removed Kemol Savory with a turning delivery onto the pads, dismissing him LBW for 13 runs; Motie XI now 59-3. Anthony Bramble ‘on the other side of the pitch’ was scoring quickly, dealing in boundaries; stroking the ball to all parts of the field.

Captain Imlach took control of the situation, calling on the left-arm off-spinner Anthony Adams to slow down things for his side but Bramble kept on going, reaching to his fifty in the 23rd over of the innings.

However, Bramble got out LBW in an attempted sweep-shot, the shot that got him most of his runs. Motie XI stumbled into more trouble losing Ali Mohamed in the 26th over with the score 135-6, needing to get 171 runs to win with only four wickets remaining. Nedd, Benjamin, Beaton and Tyndall together contributed only 34 runs to the total. Motie XI were eventually dismissed for 167 runs. Imlach’s XI winning by 143 runs in the final session of Day 3.