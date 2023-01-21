Man on bail for manslaughter allegedly chops deceased’s aunt

Kaieteur News – A fisherman on trial for manslaughter allegedly chopped the deceased’s aunt on Sunday at her Ocean Garden, Meten-meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara (WCD) home.

The fisherman has been identified as 22-year-old Saif Khatoon while the injured woman is 48-year-old Susan Williams.

In November 2020, Khatoon was remanded to prison for fatally chopping Susan’s nephew, Keron Williams.

Keron, originally from Moruca, North West District, Region One had travelled to Region Three to live with his aunt and had made friends with Khatoon. On the day he was killed, he was last seen imbibing with Khatoon. It was alleged that Williams and Khatoon got into an argument and had started fighting. During the scuffle, Khatoon allegedly stabbed him to death.

Khatoon was committed to stand trial in the High Court and an initial charge of murder reduced to manslaughter and he was released on bail. Khatoon returned to his Meten-Meer-Zorg home.

Kaieteur News understands that Susan saw Khatoon in December 2022 and confronted him about her nephew’s death. An argument ensued and Khatoon allegedly threatened to kill her.

On Sunday, the woman alleged that Khatoon visited her home armed with a cutlass and kicked down her door. The woman managed to escape but not before receiving chops about her body.

The woman told police that she is sure Khatoon attacked her because she saw his face.

When contacted on Friday, Regional Commander Mahendra Siwnarine confirmed the incident.