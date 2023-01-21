High Court dismisses $70M libel suit against Paul Slowe

Kaieteur News – The High Court on Friday dismissed the $70M libel suit brought against Assistant Commissioner of Police (Ret’d) and former Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC) Paul Slowe by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Calvin Brutus.

The suit was dismissed at the pre-trial hearing because of a technicality. Brutus in his suit claimed that words allegedly uttered by Slowe during a social media broadcast amounted to libel and sought damages to the tune of $70M.

However, when the pre-trial hearing was called before Justice Simone Morris –Ramlall, it was determined that there was a breach of the Case Management Conference (CMC) orders by Brutus and his legal team.

“The witness statements were not filed in time and there was no application for permission to file them late,” Slowe’s lawyer Nigel Hughes told Kaieteur News.

As a result, the case was dismissed.

Shortly after the case was dismissed, Slowe on his Facebook page said, “Lawsuit dismissed. Oh, give thanks to the Lord, for he is good! For his mercies endures forever.”

“The defamation lawsuit brought against me by Senior Superintendent Calvin Brutus came up for pre-trial hearing this morning (January 20) before Justice Simone Morris -Ramlall. The matter was dismissed. I was represented by Mr. Nigel Hughes. God is good!” Slowe said in a second post on his social media page.

In his libel suit, Brutus argued that Slowe created a social media programme that is broadcast on Facebook and YouTube, titled “Speaking Out: Exposing Corruption and Incompetence”.

Brutus alleged that Slowe uttered remarks that painted him as ‘corrupt, unprofessional, dishonourable, dishonest, [and] lacking integrity’, among other things.

He noted therefore that the utterances of the aforementioned words have caused his reputation to be seriously injured and that he has suffered considerable hurt, distress, and embarrassment.

Meanwhile, Slowe is also facing a $70M lawsuit for libel which was filed by Head of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) Fazil Karimbaksh. The lawsuit filed by the SOCU Head is similar to one filed by Brutus.

It is yet to be heard in court.