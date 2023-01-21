Hennessy/Moet pours shot with local sports and entertainment influencers

Kaieteur News – Ansa McAl Trading Limited, the official distributor behind the world’s most loved Champagne, Moet and cognac, Hennessy, have teamed up with some local influencers in the area of entertainment and sports.

Under the Moet brand, the company will work with singer, songwriter and producer ‘Drew Thoven’, Radio and Television Personality Macaela Cameron, popularly known as ‘Remix Chick’, along with high-class events promoter Travis Shepherd.

Meanwhile, with Hennessy known for their affiliation with basketball, the brand will work with 3×3 basketball promoter and Sports Journalist Rawle Toney, promoter Kareem Thomas in the entertainment industry and Social Media influencer Aaliyah Rodrigues.

Atina Samad, the Business Unit Head for Moet/Hennessy and Wines, said the company is excited about the initiative, adding that it “will be an ongoing process throughout the year and years to come.”

“The aim of launching a Hennessy Influencers Community is not only to represent the brands through postings, mingling and attending events, but to educate the population of Hennessy Very Special (VS) and to share with the wider audience of Guyana a new experience with our plans, to focus on the digital media platforms, entertainment industry and sports through Basketball,” Samad said.

With regards to the Moet Influencers Club, Samad said the partnership is to also bring Moet to the forefront and to share with the wider audience locally, a new experience with their plans for Moet champagne in Guyana.