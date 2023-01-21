Latest update January 21st, 2023 12:59 AM

GRA dismisses staff involved in fraud, collusion

Jan 21, 2023

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) on Friday said that it has taken stern disciplinary actions, including the dismissal of employees after it recently uncovered a number of fraudulent practices involving persons applying for various categories of licences.

In an effort to prevent such practices, the Authority is cautioning members of the general public against colluding with individuals, including GRA officers, to perpetuate fraud in the course of completing a transaction, the Authority said in a statement.

“Persons found guilty of such unlawful actions are liable on summary conviction to fines and imprisonment for a maximum of six months, depending on the nature and severity of the offence,” the statement said.

The requirements to obtain licences are listed on GRA’s website at www.gra.gov.gy or requested via WhatsApp numbers 707-9841 or 707-9842.

“The Authority also wishes to remind the public that GRA staff are NOT authorised to collect monies from taxpayers for any transaction or offer to complete transactions in exchange for gifts.”

Taxpayers must make all payments at the cashier sections where they will receive an official GRA receipt as proof of payment. Cashiers are located at GRA’s Headquarters on Camp Street, Integrated Regional Tax Offices (IRTOs) and the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC).

The Revenue Authority said that it has repeatedly published alternative payment options available through the following entities:-

Online banking services at Republic Bank, Demerara Bank, Bank of Baroda, and GBTI, Mobile Money Guyana (MMG), and Bill Express (over the counter).

Persons who suspect that they are victims of fraud, or are aware of officers who are colluding with taxpayers, should request the name and employee ID of the person representing the Authority and report the matter (anonymously) to GRA’s Special Investigation Unit’s (SIU) hotline 225-5051 or via email to [email protected]

