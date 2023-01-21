Latest update January 21st, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Gold miner remanded for fatally stabbing North-West teen

Jan 21, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Orlando Henry, the gold miner who admitted to fatally stabbing 19-year-old Ryan Henry formerly of Log Hill, Baramita, North West District, Region One, was on Thursday remanded to prison after being charged with murder.

Henry, of Central Baramita, made his first court appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Dellon Bess where the murder charge was read to him. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge which states that between January 15 and 16, 2023 at Baramita Line, he murdered Ryan Henry.

Orlando Henry is expected to make his second court appearance on February 2, 2023 for the filing of statements.

Kaieteur News had reported that Orlando Henry admitted to stabbing Ryan Henry with a broken Guinness bottle during an argument. The injured man was taken to the Baramita Health Centre with a stab wound to his abdomen.  He was pronounced dead on Monday.

Information reaching Kaieteur News revealed that on Monday morning, ranks went to the Orlando Henry’s home and asked him to visit the Baramita Police Station for questioning.

Kaieteur News understands that the men were seen together on the night of January 15.

While at the police station, investigators learned that the duo had an argument. Orlando Henry claimed that Ryan Henry punched him to his face and he (Orlando) broke a Guinness bottle and stabbed him (Ryan Henry).

Police reports had revealed that Henry was taken to the Health Centre early Monday morning. He died at 06:25h from the injuries received.

An investigation was subsequently launched into the fatal stabbing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

This is terrifying and every Guyanese should be worried!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Gauff wins all-American clash to reach Australian Open last 16

Gauff wins all-American clash to reach Australian Open last 16

Jan 21, 2023

AFP – Coco Gauff’s bid to become the youngest Australian Open champion since 1997 gathered pace yesterday with a straight-sets victory over fellow American Bernarda Pera. The 18-year-old...
Read More
Cottrell’s 3-14 helps Desert Vipers secure mammoth 118-run win over Russell and Narine’s Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in IL T20

Cottrell’s 3-14 helps Desert Vipers secure...

Jan 21, 2023

Hennessy/Moet pours shot with local sports and entertainment influencers

Hennessy/Moet pours shot with local sports and...

Jan 21, 2023

Match winning performance from Kevin Sinclair as Motie XI crumbles to 167 in second innings

Match winning performance from Kevin Sinclair as...

Jan 21, 2023

Boxing Association applauds government’s projected sports spending in National Budget

Boxing Association applauds government’s...

Jan 21, 2023

GCB praises government’s 4.3B budget allocation for sports development

GCB praises government’s 4.3B budget allocation...

Jan 21, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]