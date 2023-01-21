Gold miner remanded for fatally stabbing North-West teen

Kaieteur News – Orlando Henry, the gold miner who admitted to fatally stabbing 19-year-old Ryan Henry formerly of Log Hill, Baramita, North West District, Region One, was on Thursday remanded to prison after being charged with murder.

Henry, of Central Baramita, made his first court appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Dellon Bess where the murder charge was read to him. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge which states that between January 15 and 16, 2023 at Baramita Line, he murdered Ryan Henry.

Orlando Henry is expected to make his second court appearance on February 2, 2023 for the filing of statements.

Kaieteur News had reported that Orlando Henry admitted to stabbing Ryan Henry with a broken Guinness bottle during an argument. The injured man was taken to the Baramita Health Centre with a stab wound to his abdomen. He was pronounced dead on Monday.

Information reaching Kaieteur News revealed that on Monday morning, ranks went to the Orlando Henry’s home and asked him to visit the Baramita Police Station for questioning.

Kaieteur News understands that the men were seen together on the night of January 15.

While at the police station, investigators learned that the duo had an argument. Orlando Henry claimed that Ryan Henry punched him to his face and he (Orlando) broke a Guinness bottle and stabbed him (Ryan Henry).

Police reports had revealed that Henry was taken to the Health Centre early Monday morning. He died at 06:25h from the injuries received.

An investigation was subsequently launched into the fatal stabbing.